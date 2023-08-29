LANESVILLE — Borden blanked host Lanesville 5-0 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Monday afternoon.
Judd Missi led the way for the Braves (5-0, 1-0) with a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles. Kasym Nash followed suit with a 6-0, 6-0 triumph at No. 2 while Brady Peine was victorious 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3.
In doubles, Will Banet and Zander Keith outlasted Landon Campbell and Dayton Campbell 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 while Kylan Nash and John Hutt edged Austin Graves and Ian Crawford 7-6 (8-6), 6-4 at No. 2.
BORDEN 5, LANESVILLE 0
Singles: Judd Missi (B) d. Ben Austin 6-0, 6-2; Kasym Nash (B) d. Nate Anderton 6-0, 6-0; Brady Peine (B) d. Aiden Herley 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Will Banet-Zander Keith (B) d. Landon Campbell-Dayton Campbell 4-6, 6-4, 6-2; Kylan Nash-John Hutt (B) d. Austin Graves-Ian Crawford 7-6 (8-6), 6-4.
GENERALS WIN 3RD IN A ROW
CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville outlasted Crawford County 3-2 Monday.
It was the third straight victory for the Generals.
"We continue to improve in different areas of our lineup each match," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said.
For the Generals, Jaxson Brooks won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 while Tavian Utrera picked up his first varsity victory at No. 3 singles. In doubles, Jeremiah Freeman and Peyton Wacker won 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1.
"As a team, we were again battling at all spots. Another great overall effort!" Welcher said.
CLARKSVILLE 3, CRAWFORD COUNTY 2
Singles: Jaxson Brooks (CL) d. Caden Menke 6-0, 6-3; Devin Menke (CC) d. Luke Tyler 6-2, 6-0; Tavian Utrera (CL) d. Laken Belcher 6-2, 7-5.
Doubles: Jeremiah Freeman-Peyton Wacker (CL) d. Hays Ferriell-Landon Belcher 6-3, 7-5; Haidyn Crecelius-Levi Richardson (CC) d. Drake Rupprecht-Brody Hagan 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-3.
PIONEERS DOWN WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Providence defeated host Christian Academy 5-0 Monday afternoon.
Luke Banet led the way for the Pioneers with a 6-2, 6-2 triumph over Denver Butler at No. 1 singles. Harrison Folz followed suit with a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 2 while Hunter Acra defeated Zach Hamby 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Foster Nash and Cooper Nash downed Landon Smith and Lucas Justice 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 while Griffin Rodski and Mason Chanley triumphed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
"Our guys did a lot of nice things," Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. "We played confident and were willing to go for shots and targets."
The Pioneers (2-2) will visit Clarksville on Thursday.
PROVIDENCE 5, CAI 0
Singles: Luke Banet d. Denver Butler 6-2, 6-2; Harrison Folz d. Devin Killion 6-0, 6-0; Hunter Acra d. Zach Hamby 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Foster Nash-Cooper Nash d. Landon Smith-Lucas Justice 6-2, 6-3; Griffin Rodski-Mason Chanley d. Leyden Pavlica-Isaiah Gilbert 6-1, 6-1.
