SELLERSBURG — Smiles abounded for the Borden players Thursday evening as they passed around the sectional trophy and posed for pictures with it.
The Braves edged the host Dragons 3-2 in the final of the Silver Creek Sectional to claim their second championship in the sport.
“It feels amazing. I couldn’t even explain it, I’m at a loss for words at the moment,” said senior AJ Agnew, who was a freshman on the team when Borden won its first sectional title in 2019. “I’m so proud of my team right now. All week, actually all season, we’ve been working up to this. We knew that they were going to be our biggest opponent, our toughest match.”
The Braves (20-2) will next face Jeffersonville, which blanked Clarksville 5-0 in Thursday’s Providence Sectional final, in one semifinal of the Silver Creek Regional at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday. The winners of the sectionals at New Albany and Floyd Central will meet at the same time in the other semi.
The regional final is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Last year, the Dragons beat Borden 3-2 in the sectional semifinals on their way to the title.
This time around, the Braves picked up two points in singles and one in doubles.
“Great win,” first-year Borden coach Sam Beckort said. “We came in with high hopes and we came in and we did the job. Not exactly how I thought it would go down, but I’ll take it any way I can get it.
“AJ did a great job today, just leading this team. He led them all year.”
Agnew downed Silver Creek sophomore Camden Smith 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles. Meanwhile Judd Missi remained undefeated on the season with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over freshman Alex Smith at No. 2 singles.
In doubles, sophomores Zander Keith and Will Banet outlasted Cohen Cissell and Brennan Cooper 6-4, 7-5 at No. 2 for the deciding point.
”We just played our tennis,” Keith said. “Throughout this whole year we’ve known how to pick each other up in the right ways. He’d get down and I’d pick him up. I’d get down and he’d pick me up. We both picked each other up when we needed to and we just played our tennis.”
“We have two seniors (Agnew and Branson Wagoner) here, we wanted to get them their second (sectional) win,” Banet added.
For the Dragons, senior Evan Chevalier and junior Chase Richardson won 6-1, 6-4 over Wagoner and Kasym Nash at No. 1 doubles.
Creek’s other point came from freshman Riley Clift, who defeated Kylan Nash 1-6, 6-3, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL
Thursday’s final
BORDEN 3, SILVER CREEK
Singles: AJ Agnew (B) d. Camden Smith 6-3, 6-2; Judd Missi (B) d. Alex Smith 6-1, 6-0; Riley Clift (SC) d. Kylan Nash 1-6, 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Evan Chevalier-Chase Richardson (SC) d. Branson Wagoner-Kasym Nash 6-1, 6-4; Zander Keith-Will Banet (B) d. Cohen Cissell-Brennan Cooper 6-4, 7-5.
RED DEVILS WIN 16TH STRAIGHT TITLE
CLARKSVILLE — Jeffersonville captured its 16th straight sectional title Thursday afternoon.
The Red Devils swept Clarksville 5-0 in the championship of the Providence Sectional.
Jaden Wells led the way for Jeff with a 7-6 (7-2), 6-3 win over Ethan Neal at No. 1 singles. Teddy Burnette beat Saul Tatum 6-4, 6-4 at No. 2 while Matthew Lowe defeated Jalen Reyer 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles, Hayden Boseker and Reggie Ellis topped Luke Tyler and Lachlan Wacker 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1. while Ryan Crawford and Eli Cochrum won by forfeit at No. 2.
PROVIDENCE SECTIONAL
Thursday’s final
JEFFERSONVILLE 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Jaden Wells d. Ethan Neal 7-6 (7-2), 6-3; Teddy Burnette d. Saul Tatum 6-4, 6-4; Matthew Lowe d. Jalen Reyer 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Hayden Boseker-Reggie Ellis d. Luke Tyler-Lachlan Wacker 6-0, 6-1; Ryan Crawford-Eli Cochrum won by default.
BULLDOGS, EAGLES ADVANCE
NEW ALBANY — Lanesville and the host Bulldogs swept their way into today’s New Albany Sectional final.
The Eagles blanked South Central 5-0 while the ‘Dogs downed Corydon Central by the same score in Thursday’s semifinals.
Lanesville and New Albany will face off at 4:15 p.m. today in the championship. The Bulldogs have won 18 straight sectional titles and 33 overall while the Eagles’ only championship came in 1986.
Against the Panthers, senior John Fulmer led the way for New Albany with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Cooper Shireman at No. 1 singles. Sam Seigel downed Eli Kvalheim 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 while Cooper Anderson ousted Dylan Adams 7-5, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Ben Seigel and Gavin Hamilton defeated Ryan Hamilton and Sam Cox 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 while Blaine Hamilton and Caleb Bradshaw outlasted Thomas Wilkinson and Trey Wiley 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2.
NEW ALBANY SECTIONAL
Thursday’s semifinals
NEW ALBANY 5, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
Singles: John Fulmer d. Cooper Shireman 6-0, 6-1; Sam Seigel d. Eli Kvalheim 6-1, 6-1; Cooper Anderson d. Dylan Adams 7-5, 6-0.
Doubles: Ben Seigel-Gavin Hamilton d. Ryan Hamilton-Sam Cox 6-2, 6-4; Blaine Hamilton-Caleb Bradshaw d. Thomas Wilkinson-Trey Wiley 6-3, 6-4.
LANESVILLE 5, SOUTH CENTRAL 0
Singles: Ben Austin d. Ty Jones 1-6, 6-1, 6-1; Johnathan Albers d. Craig Simpson 6-2, 6-0; Jack Crosby d. Carson Ridge 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Dayton Campbell-Dawson Teeter d. Peyton Tree-Ethan Hedden 6-3, 6-; Marcus Hadley-Landon Campbell d. Thayne McCrary-Hayden Thomasson 6-2, 6-2.
FLOYD MAKES FINAL
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central moved one step closer to its 36th straight sectional title Thursday afternoon.
The 15th-ranked Highlanders swept Salem 5-0 in one semifinal of the Floyd Central Sectional.
The Highlanders will face North Harrison at 5 p.m. this afternoon in the sectional championship. The Cougars advanced with a 4-1 win over Crawford County in Thursday’s other semi.
