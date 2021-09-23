BORDEN — Borden celebrated its seniors with a 5-0 victory over visiting Christian Academy on Thursday.
Fittingly, senior Mason Carter led the way for the Braves (10-4) with a 6-1, 6-3 win over Nathan Whitten at No. 1 singles. Fellow senior Kaden Holmes downed Tate Hickman 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 while Judd Missi topped Hunter Webb 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, AJ Agnew and Kasym Nash outlasted Ethan Sanders and Myles Morgan 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 at No. 1 while senior Connor Holmes and Branson Wagoner blanked Landon Smith and Caleb Huguley 6-0, 6-0.
BORDEN 5, CAI 0
Singles: Mason Carter d. Nathan Whitten 6-1, 6-3; Kaden Holmes d. Tate Hickman 6-2, 6-0; Judd Missi d. Hunter Webb 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: AJ Agnew-Kasym Nash d. Ethan Sanders-Myles Morgan 6-2, 5-7, 6-3; Connor Holmes-Branson Wagoner d. Landon Smith-Caleb Huguley 6-0, 6-0.
PIRATES TOP COUGARS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown clipped North Harrison 4-1 in an MSC match Thursday afternoon.
Alex Wright paced the Pirates with a 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles while Dawson Boyd triumphed 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 and Jackson Snelling was victorious 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3.
In doubles, Brandon Broady and Nick Broady won 7-5, 6-4 at No. 1 doubles.
CHARLESTOWN 4, NORTH HARRISON 1
Singles: Alex Wright (C) d. Joe Davis 6-3, 6-3; Dawson Boyd (C) d. Johnathan Seitz 6-1, 6-4; Jackson Snelling (C) d. Gavin Bigham 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Brandon Broady-Nick Broady (C) d. Jake Hoyer-Zach Miller 7-5, 6-4; Dawson Allen-Logan Martin (NH) d. Nathan Smith-Jacob Whitten 6-3, 4-6, 7-5.
WARRIORS CLIP GENERALS
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg clipped Clarksville 4-1 in a matchup of former MSC foes Thursday.
The Generals' lone victory came from Terry Morgan and Aidan Craig, who triumphed 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
"We started too slow again tonight, but we were competitive. I feel like this match could have went either way. We were in a couple matches that we could have won," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "Terry Morgan and Aidan Craig were dominant and aggressive."
SCOTTSBURG 4, CLARKSVILLE 1
Singles: Garret McClellan (S) d. Ethan Neal 6-2, 6-0; Eli Carr (S) d. Saul Tatum 2-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-3); David Gaffney (S) d. Pau Martinez 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Jace Watson-Mayson Cutter d. Elijah Dowell-Jalen Reyer 6-3, 6-4; Aidan Craig-Terry Morgan (C) d. Jonah Copple- Noah Bagwell 6-2, 6-2.
