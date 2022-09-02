BORDEN — Borden edged visiting New Albany 3-2 Thursday to remain unbeaten on the young season.
The Braves (8-0) picked up two points in singles and one in doubles en route to the victory in a matchup of potential regional foes.
At No. 2 singles, Judd Missi defeated Cooper Anderson 6-1, 6-3 while Kylan Nash blanked Wilder Lorch 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3. At No. 2 doubles, Zander Keith and Will Banet beat Ben Siegel and Asher Chaudhary 6-3, 6-1.
For the Bulldogs, John Fulmer downed AJ Agnew 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles while Gavin Hamilton and Sam Siegel outlasted Kasym Nash and John Hutt 3-6, 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles. Borden was short-handed in the latter match as Branson Wagoner was out sick.
BORDEN 3, NEW ALBANY 2
Singles: John Fulmer (NA) d. AJ Agnew (B) 6-3, 6-2; Judd Missi (B) d. Cooper Anderson (NA) 6-1, 6-3; Kylan Nash (B) d. Wilder Lorch (NA) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles: Gavin Hamilton/Sam Siegel (NA) d. Kasym Nash/John Hutt (B) 3-6, 6-0, 6-3; Zander Keith/Will Banet (B) d. Ben Seigel/Asher Chaudhary (NA) 6-3, 6-1.
PIONEERS BLANK GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Providence swept Clarksville 5-0 in the annual Town Championship match Thursday afternoon.
Alex Kemp paced the Pioneers with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Ethan Neal at No. 1 singles. Jacob Kaiser topped Saul Tatum 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 while Luke Banet defeated Jalen Reyer 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Tyler Barnett and Nathan Huynh outlasted Luke Tyler and Lachlan Wacker 6-1, 7-5 at No. 1. Providence won No. 2 doubles by default.
"I thought we played our best match of the year," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "The score didn't reflect how competitive the matches were. I am proud of how hard they fought. Our freshman doubles team fought for every point, and actually led the whole second set. That was the most games they won so far this season — an outstanding effort and much-improved attitude. The competition from this match will help us moving forward."
PROVIDENCE 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Alex Kemp d. Ethan Neal 6-0, 6-0; Jacob Kaiser d. Saul Tatum 6-2, 6-1; Luke Banet d. Jalen Reyer 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Tyler Barnett-Nathan Huynh d. Luke Tyler-Lachlan Wacker 6-1, 7-5; Foster Nash-Harrison Folz won by default.
FLOYD SWEEPS COUGARS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central swept visiting North Harrison 5-0 Thursday afternoon.
The Highlanders were led by Riley Doddridge, who won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Preston Bickel triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 while Nate Hynes was victorious 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Jeremy Mueller and Braden Poe won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Reed Meunier and Joseph Howell triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, NORTH HARRISON 0
Singles: Riley Doddridge d. Jakob Hoyer 6-0, 6-3; Preston Bickel d. Zach Miller 6-0, 6-1; Nate Hynes d. Mason Swarenz 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Jeremy Mueller-Braden Poe d. Dawson Allen-Jace Martin 6-0, 6-0; Reed Meunier-Joseph Howell d. Colten Smith-Blake Kellems 6-0, 6-1.
HORNETS EDGE EASTERN
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville edged Eastern 3-2 on Thursday afternoon.
The Hornets picked up wins from Carson Conrey at No. 1 singles, Bradley Eickholtz at No. 2 singles and the tandem of Braydon Dobbs and Cade Riley at No. 1 doubles.
