NEW ALBANY — Visiting Borden beat New Albany 4-1 Thursday afternoon.
The Braves (7-0) swept the singles matches while also picking up one point in doubles.
In singles, Judd Missi won 6-1, 7-5 at No. 1 while Kasym Nash outlasted Cooper Anderson 6-0, 6-7 (3-7), 6-4 at No. 2. At No. 3, Brady Peine defeated Asher Chaudhary 6-3, 6-1.
In doubles, Borden’s Kylan Nash and John Hutt downed Sarosh Chaudhary and Caleb Bradshaw 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2.
The Bulldogs’ lone point came at No. 1 doubles, where Ben Seigel and Benton Hamilton topped Will Banet and Zander Keith 6-1, 7-5.
PIONEERS BLANK GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Providence blanked host Clarksville 5-0 Thursday afternoon.
Luke Banet led the way for the Pioneers with a 6-2, 6-3 triumph over Jaxson Brooks at No. 1 singles. Harrison Folz topped Luke Tyler 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 while Hunter Acra defeated Tavian Utrera 6-3, 6-4 at No. 3.
In doubles, Foster Nash and Cooper Nash won 6-0, 6-1 over Jeremiah Freeman and Peyton Wacker at No. 1 while Griffin Rodski and Mason Chanley downed Brody Hagan and Drake Rupprecht 6-0, 6-0.
“Clarksville is young. Those guys are going to be a threat when they are juniors and seniors,” Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. “We played okay today. The boys are doing more of what they are being taught in practices. We still need to reduce our unforced errors. That’s our greatest problem, unnecessary mistakes.”
“I was happy with our grit and fight,” Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. “Last year we didn’t win a game on any courts (against Providence), so it was a great step forward for this team. There were some good points and action in each match.
