NEW ALBANY — Borden picked up wins at No. 3 singles and on both doubles courts to top host New Albany 3-2 Thursday afternoon.
For the Braves, Kaden Holmes triumphed 6-1, 7-5 at No. 3 singles while A.J. Agnew and Zane Stotts won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles and C.J. Colley and Ryan Adams triumphed 6-0, 6-4 at No. 2 doubles.
For the Bulldogs, Mitchell Meyer downed Mason LaGrange 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles while Noah Johnson outlasted Mason Carter 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2.
Both teams are scheduled to be back in action today, as New Albany hosts Providence and Borden (5-2) hosts South Central.
BORDEN 3, NEW ALBANY 2
Singles: Mitchell Meyer (N) d. Mason LaGrange 6-0, 6-2; Noah Johnson (N) d. Mason Carter 6-4, 6-3; Kaden Holmes (B) d. John Fulmer 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles: AJ Agnew-Zane Stotts (B) d. Lukas Knoy-Gavin Hamilton 6-0, 6-3; CJ Colley-Ryan Adams (B) d. Isaac Minton-JT Zimmerman 6-0, 6-4.
PIONEERS SWEEP GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Providence swept Clarksville 5-0 Thursday afternoon.
Michael Hamm led the Pioneers to victory with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. At No. 2 singles, Landon Kruer outlasted Dakota Capps 7-5, 5-7, 6-4 while Zach Applewhite triumphed 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3.
In doubles, Gavin Galligan and Jake Rodski won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 while Alex Kemp and Jacob Kaiser prevailed 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2.
"The team is improving," Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. "We played much better today than we did earlier this week. We had a tough opponent today. Our team is tougher this year than we have been in the previous years and played a tougher match against Providence varsity than we have in years past where we played their JV. ... Our team needs to play the same way in matches as they do in practice."
PROVIDENCE 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Michael Hamm d. Elijah Dowell 6-0, 6-0; Landon Kruer d. Dakota Capps 7-5, 5-7, 6-4; Zach Applewhite d. Ethan Neal 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: Gavin Galligan-Jake Rodski d. Jake Cummings-Aidan Craig 6-0, 6-3; Alex Kemp-Jacob Kaiser d. Jaylen Reyer-Terry Morgan 6-3, 6-1.
