BORDEN — Borden outlasted visiting Lanesville 4-1 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Thursday.
The Braves (6-0, 1-0) picked up two points in singles and two more in doubles.
In singles, AJ Agnew led the way with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 while Judd Missi triumphed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
In doubles, Kasym Nash and Branson Wagoner won 6-3, 6-3 at No. 1 while Zander Keith and Will Banet were victorious 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2.
BORDEN 4, LANESVILLE 1
Singles: AJ Agnew (B) d. Dayton Campbell 6-0, 6-0; Judd Missi (B) d. Ben Austin 6-1, 6-1; Jack Crosby (L) d. Kylan Nash 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Doubles: Kasym Nash-Branson Wagoner (B) d. John Albers-Landon Campbell (L) 6-3, 6-3; Zander Keith-Will Banet (B) d. Marcus Hadley-Dawson Teeter 6-3, 6-2.
PIRATES SWEEP MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Charlestown blanked New Washington 5-0 on Thursday afternoon.
Dawson Boyd paced the Pirates with a 6-3, 7-6 win over Colin Brown at No. 1 singles while Jackson Snelling downed Gage Snow 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2. At No. 3, Ryan Sipes won 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, Nick Broady and Josiah Richardson won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 while the Pirates picked up the point at No. 2 doubles via default.
CHARLESTOWN 5, NEW WASHINGTON 0
Singles: Dawson Boyd d. Colin Brown 6-3, 7-6; Jackson Snelling d. Gage Snow 6-1, 6-1; Ryan Sipes d. Isaac Lentz 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Nick Broady-Josiah Richardson d. Trey Snow-Jacob Gay 6-0, 6-1; Trevor Rothbauer-Parker Odle won by default.
PANTHERS BLANK WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Corydon Central blanked Christian Academy 5-0 Thursday afternoon.
