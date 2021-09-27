CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Borden spoiled Clarksville's Senior Night with a 5-0 win Monday.
Mason Carter paced the Braves (11-4) with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Ethan Neal at No. 1 singles. Kaden Holmes topped Saul Tatum 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 while Judd Missi defeated Pau Martinez 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, AJ Agnew and Kasym Nash beat Elijah Dowell and Jalen Reyer 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 while Connor Holmes and Branson Wagner downed Aidan Craig and Terry Morgan 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2.
"They are a good team although, I felt we could have been a lot more aggressive and competitive," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said.
PIRATES TOP REBELS
HANOVER — Visiting Charlestown rolled to a 4-1 win over Southwestern on Monday afternoon.
Alex Wright paced the Pirates with a 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles. Jackson Snelling added a 6-0, 6-0 victory at No. 3 singles.
Charlestown swept the doubles courts as Brandon and Nick Broady won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 and Nathan Smith and Jacob Whitten triumphed 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 at No. 2.
HORNETS EDGE WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Henryville edged host Christian Academy 3-2 Monday.
The Hornets swept the singles matches in the victory. Sam Guernsey won at No. 1 while Carson Conrey triumphed at No. 2 and Eli Kleinert was victorious at No. 3.
