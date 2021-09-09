BORDEN — Borden downed visiting Henryville 4-1 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Wednesday afternoon.
The Braves (5-2, 3-0) picked up a pair of victories in singles. Kaden Holmes downed Eli Kleinert 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 while Judd Missi topped Tyler Oberson 6-2, 6-0.
In doubles, AJ Agnew and Kasym Nash beat Sam Guernsey and Carson Conrey 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 while Connor Holmes and Branson Wagoner outlasted Taylor Guthrie and Braydon Dobbs 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 7-5 at No. 2.
The Hornets’ lone victory came from Zidon Coats, who won 6-2, 6-3 over Mason Carter at No. 1 singles.
Singles: Zidon Coats (H) d. Mason Carter 6-2, 6-3; Kaden Holmes (B) d. Elias Kleinert 6-1, 6-2; Judd Missi (B) d. Tyler Oberson 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: AJ Agnew-Kasym Nash (B) d. Sam Guernsey-Carson Conrey 6-3, 6-1; Connor Holmes-Branson Wagoner (B) d. Taylor Guthrie-Braydon Dobbs 6-2, 6-7 (5-7), 7-5.
PIRATES CRUISE PAST NEW WASH
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown blanked New Washington 5-0 Wednesday afternoon.
Alex Wright paced the Pirates with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Hunter Eurton at No. 1 singles. Dawson Boyd downed Colin Brown 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 while Jackson Snelling topped Gage Snow 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
Charlestown won both doubles matches by default.
Singles: Alex Wright d. Hunter Eurton 6-1, 6-1; Dawson Boyd d. Colin Brown 6-0, 6-1; Jackson Snelling d. Gage Snow 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Charles Jackson-Jackson Shearer won by default; Trevor Rothbauer-Josiah Richardson won by default.
