BORDEN — Borden didn't drop a set in a 5-0 victory over visiting Paoli on Thursday afternoon.
Mason Carter led the Braves with a 6-3, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles while Kaden Holmes triumphed 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 at No. 2 and A.J. Agnew was victorious 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
In doubles, Connor Holmes and Ryan Adams won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 1 while Kasym Nash and Zane Stotts triumphed 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 for Borden (8-2).
BORDEN 5, PAOLI 0
Singles: Mason Carter d. Ray Minton 6-3 6-0; Kaden Holmes won 7-6 (7-4), 6-2; A.J. Agnew d. Lucus Stroud 6-1 6-1.
Doubles: Connor Holmes-Ryan Adams d. William Milner-Treyvin Street 6-2, 6-3; Kasym Nash-Zane Stotts d. Riley Manship-Bryce Ward 6-0, 6-2.
HORNETS TRIUMPH
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville rolled to a 4-1 win over Trinity Lutheran on Thursday afternoon.
Zerach Coats led the Hornets with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Meanwhile, Eli Kleinert triumphed 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles and Gabe Ramsey was victorious 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3. At No. 1 doubles, Sam Guernsey and Carson Conrey rolled 6-1, 6-0.
"It was nice to get a win tonight after a couple of tough matches this week," Henryville coach Seth Caudill said.
HENRYVILLE 4, TRINITY LUTHERAN 1
Singles: Zerach Coats (H) d. Ryan Kleman 6-1, 6-0; Eli Kleinert (H) d. Cameron Gruenwald 6-2, 6-2; Gabe Ramsey (H) d. Henry Hall 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Sam Guernsey-Carson Conrey (H) d. Soloman Hall 6-1, 6-0; Luke Pollert-James Thomack (T) d. Caleb Martin-Braydon Dobbs 6-4, 3-6, 10-8.
RED DEVILS ROLL
NORTH VERNON — Jeffersonville rolled to a 5-0 win at Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Thursday.
In singles, Grant Paradowski and Max Fisher didn't drop a single game in their wins at Nos. 1 and 2 respectively while Jaden Wells triumphed 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles, Charley Williams and Alex Kelley rallied for a 3-6, 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 while Bryce Vernon and Jordan Wells were victorious 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2.
JEFFERSONVILLE 5, JENNINGS COUNTY 0
Singles: Grant Paradowski d. Owen Law 6-0, 6-0; Max Fisher d. Connor Evers 6-0, 6-0; Jaden Wells d. Alex Leach 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Charley Williams-Alex Kelley d. Jacob Vogel-Justin Ramey 3-6, 6-0, 6-0; Bryce Vernon-Jordan Wells won 6-3, 6-2.
