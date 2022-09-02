BORDEN — Borden beat South Central 4-1 in a Southern Athletic Conference boys’ tennis match Friday afternoon.
The unbeaten Braves (9-0, 2-0) picked up two points in singles and two more in doubles en route to victory.
AJ Agnew led the way for Borden with a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles while Judd Missi triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
In doubles, Kasym Nash and Branson Wagoner won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 while Zander Keith and Will Banet were victorious 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2.
.
BORDEN 4, SOUTH CENTRAL 1
Singles: AJ Agnew (B) d. Ty Jones 6-2, 6-2; Judd Missi (B) d. Craig Simpson 6-0, 6-1; Peyton Tyree (SC) d. Kylan Nash 6-3, 6-3
Doubles: Kasym Nash-Branson Wagoner (B) d. Ethan Hedden-Carson Ridge 6-2, 6-1; Zander Keith-Will Banet (B) d. Thayne McCrary-Hayden Thommason 6-0, 6-3.
.
PIONEERS EDGE BULLDOGS
CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence edged New Albany 3-2 Friday afternoon.
The Pioneers picked up two points in singles and one in doubles for the win.
Jacob Kaiser led the way for Providence with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 2 singles while Luke Banet triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Foster Nash and Harrison Folz outlasted Ben Siegel and Asher Chaudhary 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 at No. 2 to pick up the decisive point.
“Great win for the team,” Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. “We knew it would be close. ... Everyone played very well. I think we saw two teams play near their best today. Kaiser has been our all-star so far this season, he’s 8-1. Luke’s back at No. 3 singles after an early-season injury forced us to put him in doubles. We had some new partnerships in doubles and the chemistry looked great today. They all played good team doubles today. (Alex) Kemp had his best career result versus (John) Fulmer today. He’s coming off a leg injury himself, so the most important thing is that he came out injury free.”
Fulmer defeated Kemp 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles while Gavin Hamilton and Sam Siegel outlasted Nathan Huynh and Tyler Barnett 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 1 doubles.
.
PROVIDENCE 3, NEW ALBANY 2
Singles: John Fulmer (NA) d. Alex Kemp 6-3, 6-4; Jacob Kaiser (P) d. Cooper Anderson 6-1, 6-2; Luke Banet (P) d. Wilder Lorch 6-0, 6-1
Doubles: Gavin Hamilton-Sam Siegel (NA) d. Nathan Huynh-Tyler Barnett 6-4, 7-6 (7-4); Foster Nash-Harrison Folz (P) d. Ben Siegel-Asher Chaudhary 6-3, 1-6, 6-3.
.
LATE THURSDAY
DRAGONS DOWN WARRIORS
SCOTTSBURG — Silver Creek only dropped one set en route to a 5-0 win at Scottsburg in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday.
Camden Smith led the way for the Dragons with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles while Alex Smith followed suit, by the same score, at No. 2. At No. 3, freshman Riley Clift triumphed 6-1, 6-0.
In doubles, Chase Richardson and Brennan Cooper outlasted Mayson Cutter and Noah Bagwell 6-4, 6-7 (1-7), 6-2 at No. 1 while Sam McAfee and Cohen Cissell triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
.
SILVER CREEK 5, SCOTTSBURG 0
Singles: Camden Smith d. Jace Luttrell 6-0, 6-0; Alex Smith d. Jonah Copple 6-0, 6-0; Riley Clift d. Kyle McGinnis 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Chase Richardson-Brennan Cooper d. Mayson Cutter-Noah Bagwell 6-4, 6-7 (1-7), 6-2; Sam McAfee-Cohen Cissell d. Cason Owens-Carson Jones 6-0, 6-0.
