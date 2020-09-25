NEW ALBANY — Borden spoiled Christian Academy's Senior Night with a 4-1 win Thursday.
For the Braves (12-4), Kaden Holmes triumphed 7-6 (7-1), 6-1 at No. 2 singles while A.J. Agnew won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3. In doubles, Ryan Adams and C.J. Colley outlasted Ethan Sanders and Myles Morgan 2-6, 7-6 (7-5), 10-8 at No. 1 while Zane Stotts and Kasym Nash triumphed 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2.
The Warriors' lone win came at No. 1 singles, where Caleb Doss won 6-2, 6-1.
BORDEN 4, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 1
Singles: Caleb Doss d. Mason Carter 6-2, 6-1; Kaden Holmes d. M. Whitten 7-6 (7-1), 6-1; A.J. Agnew d. E. Muniz 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Ryan Adams-C.J. Colley d. Ethan Sanders-Myles Morgan 2-6, 7-6 (7-5),10-8; Zane Stotts-Kasym Nash d. B. Dunn-S. Wright 6-3, 6-3.
WARRIORS SWEEP GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Scottsburg swept Clarksville 5-0 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday afternoon.
The closest match was at No. 3 singles, where Joe Neace outlasted Aidan Craig 6-3, 6-4.
"I felt like we played competitive and had our moments. Overall, it was just too much inconsistent play," Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. "Everyone started slow today and then stepped up in the second set but came up short. We need to come out with more confidence and aggressiveness from the start in our matches. Especially our doubles, they always start slow, then pick it up."
Clarksville is idle until the Jeffersonville Sectional.
SCOTTSBURG 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Ryan Gibson d. Ethan Neal 6-1, 6-3; Cole Atha d. Terry Morgan 6-1, 6-4; Joe Neace d. Aidan Craig 6-3, 6-4.
Doubles: Blake Drury-Jace Watson d. Jaylen Reyer-Saul Tatum 6-0, 6-4; Scottsburg wins by default.
