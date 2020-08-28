BORDEN — Host Borden swept Lanesville 5-0 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Thursday.
Mason Carter led the way with a 6-0, 6-3 win at No. 1 singles. At No. 2, Kaden Holmes outlasted Jonas Powers 3-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-3 while A.J. Agnew cruised 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3.
In doubles, C.J. Colley and Ryan Adams won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 while Zane Stotts and Kasym Nash triumphed 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 for the Braves (4-1, 1-0).
PIRATES CLIP MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Charlestown topped New Washington 4-1 Thursday afternoon.
The Pirates picked up wins from Eric Wigginton at No. 1 singles and from their No. 1 doubles team of Nate Smith and Jacob Whitten. Wigginton won 6-2, 6-3 while Smith and Whitten triumphed 6-1, 6-3. Charlestown also picked up victories at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles by default.
For the Mustangs, Hunter Eurton topped Carter Getz 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 singles.
