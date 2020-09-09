HENRYVILLE — Borden dropped only one set on its way to a 5-0 sweep of host Henryville in a Southern Athletic Conference match Wednesday.
For the Braves in singles, Mason Carter won 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1, Kaden Holmes triumphed 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 and A.J. Agnew downed Gabe Ramsey 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Ryan Adams and Connor Holmes won 6-0, 6-7 (2-7), 6-2 at No. 1 while Zane Stotts and Kasym Nash triumphed 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 for Borden (7-2, 3-0).
“We took a shot on the chin tonight,” Henryville coach Seth Caudill said. “Borden is tough and athletic at every position. We were competitive at a couple of spots, but they showed us why they are the defending conference and sectional champions. They played a good, clean match.”
BORDEN 5, HENRYVILLE 0
Singles: Mason Carter d. Zerach Coats 6-0, 6-3; Kaden Holmes d. Eli Kleinert 6-4, 6-2; A.J. Agnew d. Gabe Ramsey 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Ryan Adams-Connor Holmes d. Sam Guernsey-Carson Conrey 6-0, 6-7 (2-7), 6-2; Zane Stotts-Kasym Nash d. Taylor Guthrie-Corey Vanover 6-3, 6-1.
DRAGONS SWEEP GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Silver Creek swept host Clarksville 5-0 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Wednesday afternoon.
At No. 1 singles, Lucas Densford beat Ethan Neal 6-2 in the first set. The second set was tied at 4-all when Neal had to retire due to injury. The other two contested matches (the Generals defaulted at No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles) went three sets.
At No. 2 singles, Steven Graham outlasted Terry Morgan 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 while Jarrett Garr and Jon Hurley topped Jaylen Reyer and Aidan Craig.
“I thought we played a really competitive match,” Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. “Both singles matches were close. At No. 2 singles Terry Morgan went three sets. Our doubles team of Aidan Craig and Jaylen Reyer really played tough and also went three sets. We continue to improve each match and are moving in the right direction with our new lineup.”
SILVER CREEK 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Lucas Densford d. Ethan Neal 6-2, 4-4 retired; Steven Graham d. Terry Morgan 6-1, 4-6, 6-2; Silver Creek wins by default.
Doubles: Jarrett Garr-Jon Hurley d. Jaylen Reyer-Aidan Craig 7-5, 4-6, 6-2; Silver Creek wins by default.
RED DEVILS SWEEP LIONS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville dropped just five games in a 5-0 sweep of Salem on Wednesday.
At No. 1 singles, Max Fisher cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win. Jaden Wells won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 and Reggie Ellis triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Charley Williams and Alex Kelley won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Bryce Vernon and Jordan Wells triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
JEFFERSONVILLE 5, SALEM 0
Singles: Max Fisher d. Cameron Albertson 6-1, 6-1; Jaden Wells d. Mason Dillon 6-1, 6-2; Reggie Ellis d. Josh Burton 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Charley Williams-Alex Kelley d. Jacob Rose-Holden Collin 6-0, 6-0; Bryce Vernon-Jordan Wells d. Colton Wheeler-Drew Stout 6-1,6-0.
PIRATES TOP MUSTANGS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown topped New Washington 4-1 Wednesday.
Jackson Snelling led the Pirates with a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles over Colin Brown. Meanwhile, Nate Smith and Jacob Whitten triumphed 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. Charlestown picked up two more victories by default.
At No. 2 singles, Hunter Eurton outlasted Carter Getz in three sets.
CHARLESTOWN 4, NEW WASHINGTON 1
Singles: Jackson Snelling (C) d. Colin Brown 6-2, 6-0; Hunter Eurton (NW) d. Carter Getz 4-6, 7-5, 10-8; Charlestown won by default.
Doubles: Nate Smith-Jacob Whitten (C) d. Kelly Fieldhouse-Easton Nichols 6-2, 6-0; Charlestown won by default.
