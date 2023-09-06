SALEM — The Borden boys’ tennis team blanked Salem 5-0 Tuesday afternoon.
Judd Missi led the way for the Braves with a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles while Kasym Nash triumphed 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2. At No. 3, Brady Peine was victorious 6-3, 6-2.
In doubles, Will Banet and Zander Keith won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 while Kylan Nash and Parker Rarick triumphed 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 for Borden.
The Braves (9-0) will host Henryville this afternoon.
.
BORDEN 5, SALEM 0
Singles: Judd Missi (B) d. Cameron Albertson (S) 6-0, 6-2; Kasym Nash (B) d. Griffin Richards (S) 6-2, 6-1; Brady Peine (B) d. Nick Ingram (S) 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Will Banet-Zander Keith (B) d. Japeth Webb-Carson Albertson (S) 6-1, 6-1; Kylan Nash-Parker Rarick (B) d. Landon Irwin-Hunter Trainor (S) 6-0, 6-2.
.
GENERALS TAME MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Clarksville defeated host New Washington 5-0 Tuesday afternoon.
Jaxson Brooks led the way for the Generals with a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles while Luke Tyler triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
In doubles, Jeremiah Freeman and Peyton Wacker were victorious 6-3, 6-1 over Gage Snow and Trey Snow.
Clarksville also won No. 3 singles and No. 2 doubles by default.
.
CLARKSVILLE 5, NEW WASHINGTON 0
Singles: Jaxson Brooks d. Issac Lentz 6-2, 6-0; Luke Tyler d. Aiden Chavez 6-0, 6-0; Clarksville wins No. 3 by default.
Doubles: Jeremiah Freeman-Peyton Wacker d. Gage Snow-Trey Snow 6-3, 6-1; Clarksville wins No. 2 by default.
.
EAGLES OUST PIRATES
CHARLESTOWN — Visiting Austin downed Charlestown 5-0 Tuesday afternoon.
The Pirates’ closest losses came at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, where Maddox Warren and Ryan Sipes lost in three sets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.