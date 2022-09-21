PEKIN — Borden rolled to a 5-0 win at Eastern on Tuesday afternoon.
AJ Agnew led the way for the Braves (16-1) with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Judd Missi triumphed by the same score at No. 2, as did Kylan Nash at No. 3.
In doubles, Kasym Nash and Branson Wagoner won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Will Banet and Zander Keith were victorious by the same score at No. 2.
.
BORDEN 5, EASTERN 0
Singles: AJ Agnew (B) d. Dustin Costin (E) 6-0, 6-0; Judd Missi (B) d. Kaden Rickard (E) 6-0, 6-0; Kylan Nash (B) d. Anthony Schear (E) 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Kasym Nash/Branson Wagoner (B) d. Alexander Fleming/Hayden Lewis (E) 6-0, 6-0; Will Banet/Zander Keith (B) d. Owen Dixon/Caden Loughmiller (E) 6-0, 6-0.
.
