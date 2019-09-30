BORDEN — Borden closed out its regular season by winning all five matches in straight sets in a 5-0 sweep of visiting Trinity Lutheran.
Mason LaGrange led the way with a 6-1, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles, while Mason Carter triumphed by the same score at No. 2. At No. 3 singles Kaden Holmes cruised 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles, A.J. Agnew and Ryan Adams won 6-2, 6-4 at No. 1 while Sterling Mikel and C.J. Colley rolled 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
The Braves finish the regular season 14-3.
BORDEN 5, TRINITY LUTHERAN 0
Singles: Mason LaGrange d. Jace Crockett 6-1, 6-2; Mason Carter d. Noah Voelker 6-1, 6-2; Kaden Holmes d. Jeng Jiang 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: AJ Agnew-Ryan Adams d. Jack Von Dielingen-Cameran Grunwald 6-2, 6-4; Sterling Mikel-CJ Colley d. Nathan Voelker-Luke Pollest 6-0, 6-0.
PIRATES DOWN REBELS
HANOVER — Visiting Charlestown topped Southwestern 4-1 Monday afternoon.
The Pirates picked up victories at Nos. 2 and 3 singles and on both doubles courts. At No. 2 singles Alex Wright outlasted Jordan Dentley 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-3 while Dawson Boyd triumphed 7-6 (7-5), 6-0 at No. 3.
At No. 1 doubles, Chase Wray and Brandon Broady won 6-4, 7-6 (7-0) while Eric Wigginton and Kyle Craig triumphed 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2.
Charlestown (12-4) hosts Salem at 5 p.m. Tuesday — the Pirates' Senior Day.
CHARLESTOWN 4, SOUTHWESTERN 1
Singles: Landon Dentley (S) d. Michael Gillooly 7-6 (7-4), 2-6, 6-4; Alex Wright (C) d. Jordan Dentley 6-7 (5-7), 6-4, 6-3; Dawson Boyd (C) d. Mason Lichlyter 7-6 (7-5), 6-0.
Doubles: Chase Wray-Brandon Broady (C) d. Foster Medford-Zach Cole 6-4, 7-6 (7-0); Eric Wigginton-Kyle Craig (C) d. Carter Harmon-Derrick Osborn 6-2, 6-3.
COUGARS CLIP PIONEERS 3-2
BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington North outlasted visiting Providence 3-2 Monday afternoon.
The Pioneers picked up wins from Michael Hamm, who won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 singles, and their No. 1 doubles team of Landon Kruer and Jake Rodski, who triumphed 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.
"Michael Hamm played really well today earning the first point for us. He's getting a lot better at learning when to get a ball in, and when to attack," said Providence coach Scott Gurgol, whose team ended its regular season with an 11-8 record. "Number one doubles had their most complete match of the season. They defeated a very strong number one doubles team, which may help in earning a postseason award. We had an opportunity to win the match at number two doubles, which had a 5-2 lead in the second set, but we couldn't close the set and take it to a third. The good news is, this was a final tuneup for sectional. Hopefully at sectional, we will convert that lead into a set."
BLOOMINGTON NORTH 3, PROVIDENCE 2
Singles: Michael Hamm (P) d. Tyler Gary 6-3, 6-2; Nate Abdullah (BN) d. Jacob Kaiser 6-0, 6-0; Andrew Laban (BN) d. Sam Bowles 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Landon Kruer-Jake Rodski (P) d. Arpan Bose-Max Graf 5-7, 6-4, 6-3; Mason Ross-Kellen Rhea (BN) d. Gavin Galligan-Alex Kemp 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).
