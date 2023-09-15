NEW WASHINGTON — Borden clinched the Southern Athletic Conference title with a 5-0 win at New Washington on Thursday afternoon.
The Braves (13-0, 4-0) didn't drop a game en route to the victory.
Judd Missi led the way with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles while Kasym Nash won by the same score at No. 2. Brady Peine picked up the victory at No. 3 by forfeit.
Will Banet and Zander Keith won at No. 1 doubles while Kylan Nash and John Hutt triumphed at No. 2.
BORDEN 5, NEW WASHINGTON 0
Singles: Judd Missi (B) d. Issac Lentz (NW) 6-0, 6-0; Kasym Nash (B) d. Noah Freeman (NW) 6-0, 6-0; Brady Peine (B) won by forfeit.
Doubles: Will Banet and Zander Keith (B) d. Trey Snow and Gage Snow (NW) 6-0, 6-0; Kylan Nash and John Hutt (B) d. Jacob Gay and Aiden Chavez (NW) 6-0, 6-0.
REBELS ROLL OVER GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting South Central clipped Clarksville 5-0 Thursday afternoon.
The Rebels didn't drop a set en route to victory. The Generals' closest loss came at No. 1 singles, where Peyton Tyree defeated Jaxson Brooks 6-3, 6-4.
"I was really happy with the way we competed, we didn’t quit and fought throughout. We are getting better at understanding it’s never over," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said.
SOUTH CENTRAL 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Peyton Tyree d. Jaxson Brooks 6-3, 6-4; Carson Ridge d. Luke Tyler 6-0, 6-3; Ronnie Renn d. Tavian Utrera 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Ethan Hedden-Tlayne McCory d. Jeremiah Freeman-Peyton Wacker 6-0, 6-0; Brody Campbell-Hayden Thomason d. Brody Hagan-Drake Rupprecht 6-0, 6-0.
PIRATES EDGE PANTHERS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown downed Corydon Central 3-2 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday afternoon.
The Pirates picked up two points in singles and one in doubles.
In singles, Jackson Snelling won at No. 1 while freshman Maddox Warren triumphed in three sets at No. 2. In doubles, Josiah Richardson and Zeke Seng also won in three sets.
WARRIORS HOLD OFF WOLFPACK
NEW ALBANY — Host Christian Academy edged Crawford County 3-2 Thursday afternoon.
