BORDEN — Borden clinched the Southern Athletic Conference title, and remained unbeaten, with a 5-0 victory over visiting New Washington on Thursday afternoon.
AJ Agnew led the way for the Braves (14-0, 4-0) with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Colin Brown at No. 1 singles. At No. 2, Judd Missi defeated Trey Snow 6-0, 6-0 while Borden won No. 3 by forfeit.
At No. 1 doubles, Kasym Nash and Branson Wagoner downed Jacob Gay and Gage Snow 6-0, 6-0. The Braves won No. 2 by forfeit.
BORDEN 5, NEW WASHINGTON 0
Singles: AJ Agnew d. Colin Brown 6-2, 6-0; Judd Missi d. Trey Snow 6-0, 6-0; Borden won No. 3 by forfeit.
Doubles: Kasym Nash-Branson Wagoner d. Jacob Gay-Gage Snow 6-0, 6-0; Borden won No. 2 by forfeit.
GENERALS OUTLAST REBELS
ELIZABETH — Clarksville edged host South Central 3-2 on Thursday afternoon.
The Generals swept the singles matches en route to victory.
For Clarksville, Ethan Neal won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 while Saul Tatum triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2. At No. 3 singles, Jalen Reyer outlasted Carson Ridge 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-3 to clinch the victory.
"Ethan Neal played consistent and focused for the win. (Meanwhile) Saul Tatum recovered from his marathon match loss on Tuesday with a dominate performance," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "(Jalen) fought hard and came back from a set down to clinch the win for us. Overall I was really happy how we fought on all courts, even the doubles, although we were way outmatched — they played determined and fought to get some games."
CLARKSVILLE 3, SOUTH CENTRAL 2
Singles: Ethan Neal (C) d. Peyton Tyree 7-5, 6-3; Saul Tatum (C) d. Ethan Hedden 6-1, 6-0; Jalen Reyer (C) d. Carson Ridge 6-7 (5-7), 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Ty Jones-Craig Simpson (SC) d. Luke Tyler-Lachlan Wacker 6-1, 6-1; South Central won No. 2 by forfeit.
PIRATES EDGE PANTHERS
CORYDON — Charlestown swept the singles courts on its way to a 3-2 triumph at Corydon Central in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday afternoon.
For the Pirates, Jackson Snelling and Nick Broady won in straight sets at Nos. 1 and 3 respectively. The decisive point for Charlestown came at No. 2, where Ryan Sipes rallied for a 6-7, 6-2, 6-1 victory.
