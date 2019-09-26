BORDEN — Borden improved to 13-3 on the season with a 4-1 win over visiting Christian Academy on Thursday afternoon.
For the Braves, Mason Carter defeated Caleb Schultz 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 singles while Kaden Holmes downed Bryce Jenkins 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Ryan Adams and A.J. Agnew topped Ethan Sanders and Myles Morgan 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 while Sterling Mikel and C.J. Colley clipped Sam Wright and Chris Burke 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
The Warriors' win came at No. 1 singles, where Caleb Doss outlasted Mason LaGrange 6-4, 7-6 (7-3).
BORDEN 4, CAI 1
Singles: Caleb Doss (C) d. Mason LaGrange 6-4, 7-6 (7-3); Mason Carter (B) d. Caleb Schultz 6-3, 6-0; Kaden Holmes (B) d. Bryce Jenkins 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Ryan Adams-AJ Agnew (B) d. Ethan Sanders-Myles Morgan 6-0, 6-2; Sterling Mikel-CJ Colley (B) d. Sam Wright-Chris Burke 6-0, 6-1.
PIRATES CLIP COUGARS
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown improved to 7-1 in the Mid-Southern Conference with a 4-1 win over North Harrison on Thursday.
Michael Gillooly led the way for the Pirates with a 6-2, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles while Dawson Boyd triumphed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Brandon Broady and Eric Wigginton won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 while Kyle Craig and Clayton Rothbauer triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
The Pirates (11-4, 7-1) play at Southwestern at 5 p.m. Monday.
CHARLESTOWN 4, NORTH HARRISON 1
Singles: Michael Gillooly (C) d. Joe Davis 6-2, 6-2; Jon Seitz (NH) d. Alex Wright 5-7, 6-1, 14-12; Dawson Boyd (C) d. Parker Rhodes 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Brandon Broady-Eric Wigginton (C) d. Logan Martin-Caleb Duvall 6-1, 6-3; Kyle Craig-Clayton Rothbauer (C) d. Ryley Hoehn-Dawson Allen 6-0, 6-1.
WARRIORS EDGE GENERALS
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg edged Clarksville 3-2 Thursday.
The Generals' victories came at Nos. 2 and 3 singles, where Dakota Capps and Ethan Neal won 6-3, 7-6 (7-5) and 6-1, 6-0, respectively.
"Ethan Neal was on fire today and Dakota Capps pulled out a tough victory," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "I thought our doubles teams are still waiting too late to get aggressive."
SCOTTSBURG 3, CLARKSVILLE 2
Singles: Ryan Gidson (S) d. Elijah Dowell 6-1, injury default; Dakota Capps (C) d. David Gaffney 6-3, 7-6 (7-5); Ethan Neal (C) d. Blake Drury 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Cole Athan-Joe Neece (S) d. Jake Cummings-Jalen Reyer 6-2, 6-1; Eli Carr-Covin Rey (S) d. Aidan Craig-Terry Morgan 6-1, 6-3.
