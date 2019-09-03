BORDEN — Borden avenged last year's sectional loss with a 4-1 win over visiting Charlestown on Tuesday afternoon.
The Braves, who lost 3-2 to the Pirates in the Silver Creek Sectional semifinals last September, won at Nos. 2 and 3 singles and on both doubles courts.
At No. 2 singles Mason Carter edged Alex Wright 6-3, 6-4 while Kaden Holmes outlasted Boyd Dawson 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3.
In doubles, Sterling Mikel and CJ Colley slipped past Brandon Broady and Chase Wray 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 at No. 1 while Ryan Adams and AJ Agnew edged Eric Wigginton and Jacob Whitten 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) at No. 2.
The Pirates picked up a win at No. 1 singles, where Michael Gillooly topped Mason LaGrange 6-4, 6-3.
Borden (4-2) plays at New Albany on Thursday.
BORDEN 4, CHARLESTOWN 1
Singles: Michael Gillooly (C) d. Mason LaGrange 6-4, 6-3; Mason Carter d. Alex Wright 6-3, 6-4; Kaden Holmes d. Boyd Dawson 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: Sterling Mikel-CJ Colley d. Brandon Broady-Chase Wray 7-6 (7-5), 7-5; Ryan Adams-AJ Agnew d. Eric Wigginton-Jacob Whitten 6-2, 7-6 (7-3).
BRAVES BLANK GENERALS
BROWNSTOWN — Host Brownstown Central blanked Clarksville 5-0 Tuesday afternoon.
The Generals' closest defeat came at No. 1 singles, where Ethan Isaacs outlasted Elijah Dowell 2-6, 6-1, 6-4.
"I felt we didn't play aggressive enough and played not to lose. So we will learn from this match moving forward," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said.
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Ethan Issacs d. Elijah Dowell 2-6, 6-1, 6-4; Ethan Davis d. Dakota Capps 6-4, 7-5; Kelian East d. Ethan Neal 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Reece Carlin-Griffin Stidam d. Aidan Craig-Jake Cummings 6-4, 6-0; Trent Luedeman-Cole Shasteen d. Terry Morgan-Jalen Reyer 6-2, 6-1.
