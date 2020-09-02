CHARLESTOWN — Borden edged host Charlestown 3-2 in a battle of sectional foes Tuesday afternoon.
The Braves (5-1), the reigning sectional champs, picked up victories at Nos. 1 and 3 singles and No. 1 doubles. At No. 1 singles, Mason Carter topped Michael Gillooly 6-1, 6-1 while A.J. Agnew downed Dawson Boyd 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3. At No. 1 doubles, Ryan Adams and CJ Cooley outlasted Brandon Broady and Jackson Snelling 6-4, 6-3.
The Pirates victories came at No. 2 singles, where Alex Wright topped Kaden Holmes 6-1, 6-2 and at No. 2 doubles, where Eric Wigginton and Clayton Rothbauer rallied to outlast Zane Stotts and Kaysm Nash 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.
BORDEN 3, CHARLESTOWN 2
Singles: Mason Carter (B) d. Michael Gillooly 6-1, 6-1; Alex Wright (C) d. Kaden Holmes 6-1, 6-2; A.J. Agnew (B) d. Dawson Boyd 6-1, 6-3.
Doubles: Ryan Adams-CJ Cooley (B) d. Brandon Broady-Jackson Snelling 6-4, 6-3; Eric Wigginton-Clayton Rothbauer (C) d. Zane Stotts-Kaysm Nash 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.
RED DEVILS ROLL
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville celebrated its Senior Night with a 5-0 sweep of Seymour in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday.
Senior Grant Paradowski led the Red Devils with a 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles while junior Max Fisher triumphed 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 and senior Paul Asplund was victorious 6-4, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, senior Bryce Vernon and sophomore Jordan Wells won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 while senior Charlie Williams and junior Alex Kelley triumphed 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) at No. 2.
BRAVES BLANK GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Brownstown Central swept Clarksville 5-0 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Tuesday.
The Braves won four matches in straight sets and one by default.
"I thought we played a fairly competitive match and this was a great indicator of what we need to work on. I thought we learned a lot and actually got better," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "They were just better than us today but we will continue to improve and we will get there."
BROWNSTOWN CENTRAL 5, at CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Ethan Issacs d. Elijah Dowell 6-1, 6-3; Ethan Davis d. Ethan Neal 6-4, 6-0; BC won by default.
Doubles: Reece Carlin-Griffen Stidam d. Terry Morgan-Aidan Craig 6-1, 6-3; Cole Shasteen-Grant Elliott d. Jaylen Reyer-Saul Tatum 6-0, 6-0.
WARRIORS WIN
NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy swept visiting South Central 5-0 Tuesday afternoon.
MUSTANGS FALL
SCOTTSBURG — Host Scottsburg blanked New Washington 5-0 Tuesday afternoon.
