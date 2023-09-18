JEFFERSONVILLE — Visiting Borden avenged its only two losses from last season with a 4-1 win at Jeffersonville on Saturday at the Mark Reilly Tennis Center.
Three of the Braves' four victories came in three sets.
Judd Missi led the way for unbeaten Borden (14-0) with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Eli Cochrum at No. 1 singles. At No. 2, Kasym Nash outlasted Matthew Lowe 6-0, 4-6, 6-1 while Brady Peine rallied past Teddy Burnette 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3.
At No. 2 doubles, Kylan Nash and Parker Rarick defeated Quinn Lemon and Elijah Glasscock 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
The lone point for the Red Devils, who beat the Braves 3-2 in last year's Silver Creek Regional semifinals, came at No. 1 doubles, where Ryan Crawford and Javier Gomez beat Will Banet and Zander Keith 6-2, 6-0.
BORDEN 4, JEFFERSONVILLE 1
Singles: Judd Missi (B) d. Eli Cochrum 6-0, 6-2; Kasym Nash (B) d. Matthew Lowe 6-0, 4-6, 6-1; Brady Peine (B) d. Teddy Burnette 2-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: Ryan Crawford-Javier Gomez (J) d. Will Banet-Zander Keith 6-2, 6-0; Kylan Nash-Parker Rarick (B) d. Quinn Lemon-Elijah Glasscock 3-6, 6-4, 6-2
FLOYD DROPS 2 TO RANKED FOES
FLOYDS KNOBS — Fifteenth-ranked Floyd Central dropped a pair of home matches against two of the top teams in the state Saturday.
Second-ranked Columbus North edged the Highlanders 3-2 before No. 10 Center Grove defeated Floyd 4-1.
Against the Bull Dogs, the Highlanders picked up two points in singles. Riley Doddridge won 7-6, 6-0 at No. 2 while Preston Bickel triumphed 6-4, 6-4 at No. 3. At No. 1 singles, Hank Lin outlasted Ben Lammert 6-3, 7-5.
Against the Trojans, Floyd’s lone point came at No. 1 singles, where Lammert rallied to outlast Tyler Lane 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.
COLUMBUS NORTH 3, FLOYD CENTRAL 2
Singles: Hank Lin (CN) d. Ben Lammert 6-3, 7-5; Riley Doddridge (FC) d. Parth Shah 7-6, 6-0; Preston Bickel (FC) d. Austin Clark 6-4, 6-4.
Doubles: Atram-Kar (CN) d. Alex Eichenberger-Joseph Howell 6-0, 6-1; Crossman-Murabayashi (CN) d. Brady Bilsland-Luken Allen 6-2, 6-2.
CENTER GROVE 4, FLOYD CENTRAL 1
Singles: Lammert (FC) d. Tyler Lane 3-6, 6-1, 6-3; Daksh Patel (CG) d. Doddridge 6-1, 6-4; Max Williams (CG) d. Bickel 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: Carson Bush-Russell Dean (CG) d. Eichenberger-Howell 6-4, 6-2; Quinn Smith-Youraj Dasari (CG) d. Allen-Bilsland 6-3, 6-1.
PIONEERS GO 2-1 AT EAST
COLUMBUS — Providence went 2-1 in Saturday’s Columbus East Invitational.
The Pioneers swept the host Olympians 5-0 and topped Trinity Lutheran 4-1, but No. 13 Evansville Memorial defeated them 4-1.
Against East, Luke Banet led the way with a 6-1, 7-6 (9-7) win at No. 1 singles while Harrison Folz triumphed 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 and Mason Chanley was victorious 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3.
In doubles, the Nash brothers (Foster and Cooper) won 6-3, 6-1 at No. 1 while Griffin Rodski and Gage Christmas 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 at No. 2.
Against the Cougars, Folz won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 singles while Chanley triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, the Nash brothers were victorious 7-5, 6-2 at No. 1 while Rodski and Christmas won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2.
Against the ranked Tigers, the Pioneers’ lone point came at No. 1 doubles were Foster and Cooper Nash rallied for a 4-6, 6-4, 11-9 win.
