BORDEN — Borden improved to 11-0 on the season with a 4-1 victory over visiting Paoli on Thursday afternoon.
AJ Agnew led the way for the Braves by outlasting Isaac McBride 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 at No. 1 singles. Judd Missi triumphed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 while Kylan Nash was victorious 1-6, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5 at No. 3.
Also for Borden, Zander Keith and Will Banet triumphed 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 doubles.
.
BORDEN 4, PAOLI 1
Singles: AJ Agnew (B) d. Isaac McBride (P) 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4; Judd Missi (B) d. Raygar Minton (P) 6-1, 6-1; Kylan Nash (B) d. Lucus Stroud (P) 1-6, 7-6 (7-3), 7-5.
Doubles: William Milner/Treyvin Street (P) d. Kaysm Nash/Branson Wagoner (B) 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; Zander Keith/Will Banet (B) d. Matten Sambruni/Kirk Hughes (P) 6-1, 6-2.
.
PIRATES TOP EASTERN
PEKIN — Visiting Charlestown downed Eastern 4-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday afternoon.
Dawson Boyd led the way for the Pirates with a 6-2, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles. Jackson Snelling won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 while Ryan Sipes triumphed at No. 3.
At No. 1 doubles, Nick Broady and Josiah Richardson won 7-5, 2-6, 10-6.
GENERALS DEFEAT WARRIORS
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Clarksville defeated Christian Academy 4-1 Thursday afternoon at Community Park.
The Generals swept the singles courts as Ethan Neal won at No. 1, Saul Tatum triumphed at No. 2 and Jalen Reyer was victorious at No. 3.
Freshmen Luke Tyler and Lachlan Wacker also picked up a win at No. 1 doubles.
