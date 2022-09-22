NEW ALBANY — Visiting Borden swept Christian Academy 5-0 Thursday afternoon at Sam Peden Community Park.
AJ Agnew led the way for the Braves (17-1) with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Denver Butler at No. 1 singles. Judd Missi followed suit with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Leyden Pavlika at No. 2 while Kylan Nash downed Devin Killian 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Kasym Nash and Branson Wagoner didn’t drop a game in their 6-0, 6-0 win over Landon Smith and Isaiah Gilbert at No. 1 while Will Banet and Zander Keith defeated Kaden Day and Corbin Murphy by the same score at No. 2.
.
BORDEN 5, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 0
Singles: AJ Agnew d. Denver Butler 6-0, 6-1; Judd Missi d. Leyden Pavlika 6-0, 6-0; Kylan Nash d. Devin Killian 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Kasym Nash-Branson Wagoner (B) d. Landon Smith-Isaiah Gilbert (CA) 6-0, 6-0; Will Banet-Zander Keith (B) d. Kaden Day-Corbin Murphy (CA) 6-0, 6-0.
.
WARRIORS SWEEP GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Scottsburg spoiled Clarksville’s Senior Night with a 5-0 win Thursday in a matchup of former Mid-Southern Conference foes.
“Another close match,” Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. “I’m really proud of how hard we continued to battle until the final point. On Senior Night they exhibited what this group is all about — three tough sets on all singles courts, nobody quit battling. We played into the night, but came up a little short.”
Scottsburg’s Jace Luttrell outlasted Ethan Neal 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 at No. 1 singles while Mayson Cutter downed Saul Tatum 6-7 (2-7), 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2. Jonah Copple rallied to defeat Jalen Reyer 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 at No. 3.
.
SCOTTSBURG 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Jace Luttrell d. Ethan Neal 3-6, 6-1, 7-5; Mayson Cutter d. Saul Tatum 6-7(2-7), 6-2, 6-2; Jonah Copple d. Jalen Reyer 6-3, 3-6, 6-4.
Doubles: Noah Bagwell-Sammy Craig d. Grady Sneed-Lachlan Wacker 6-2, 6-2; Scottsburg won No. 2 by forfeit.
.
PIRATES DEFEAT COUGARS
RAMSEY — Charlestown downed North Harrison 4-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday afternoon.
Dawson Boyd led the way with a 6-1, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles while Jackson Snelling triumphed 6-0, 4-6, 6-2 at No. 2.
In doubles, Nick Broady and Josiah Richardson won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 while Trevor Rothbauer and Parker Odle triumphed 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.