MARENGO — Borden remained unbeaten with a 5-0 win at Crawford County on Wednesday afternoon.
Judd Missi led the way for the Braves (12-0) with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles while Kasym Nash followed suit with a victory by the same score at No. 2. Brady Peine triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Will Banet and Zander Keith won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Kylan Nash and Parker Rarick were victorious 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
Borden will visit Jeffersonville on Saturday morning.
.
BORDEN 5, CRAWFORD COUNTY 0
Singles: Judd Missi (B) d. Caden Menke (CC) 6-0, 6-0; Kasym Nash (B) d. Devin Menke (CC) 6-0, 6-0; Brady Peine (B) d. Landon Belcher (CC) 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Will Banet and Zander Keith (B) d. Laken Belcher and Hays Ferriell (CC) 6-0, 6-0; Kylan Nash and Parker Rarick (B) d. Levin Richardson and Haidyn Crecelius (CC) 6-1, 6-0.
.
RED DEVILS TOP PIONEERS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Host Jeffersonville swept Providence 5-0 Wednesday afternoon in a matchup of sectional rivals.
LIONS DOWN GENERALS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Salem blanked Clarksville 5-0 in a matchup of former Mid-Southern Conference foes Wednesday afternoon.
"We played better at times, just not consistently," Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. "I thought Luke Tyler did a great job battling and just came up a little short in a back-and-forth match. This was by far, his best match so far this year. We still need to step up the fight, which we will."
.
SALEM 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Carson Albertson d. Jaxson Brooks 6-2, 6-0; Griffin Richards d. Luke Tyler 5-7, 6-2, 12-10; Nich Ingram d. Jeremiah Freeman 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Hunter Trainer/Japeth Webb d. Tavian Utrera/Peyton Wacker 6-4, 6-2; Landon Irwin/Cole Roberts d. Brody Hagan/Drake Rupprecht 6-3, 6-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.