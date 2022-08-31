CHARLESTOWN — Borden downed host Charlestown 5-0 in a matchup of sectional foes Tuesday afternoon.
AJ Agnew led the way for the unbeaten Braves (7-0) with a 6-1, 7-5 win over Dawson Boyd at No. 1 singles. Judd Missi outlasted Jackson Snelling 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2 while Kylan Nash defeated Ryan Sipes 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3.
In doubles, Kasym Nash and Branson Wagoner outlasted Nick Broady and Josiah Richardson 6-4, 6-4 at No. 1 while Zander Keith and Will Banet beat Trevor Rothbauer and Parker Odle 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2.
BORDEN 5, CHARLESTOWN 0
Singles: AJ Agnew d. Dawson Boyd 6-1, 7-5; Judd Missi d. Jackson Snelling 4-6, 6-1, 6-4; Kylan Nash d. Ryan Sipes 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Kasym Nash-Branson Wagoner d. Nick Broady-Josiah Richardson 6-4, 6-4; Zander Keith-Will Banet (B) d. Trevor Rothbauer-Parker Odle 6-3, 6-1.
COUGARS CLIP CLARKSVILLE
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Trinity Lutheran defeated Clarksville 5-0 Tuesday afternoon.
"The match was much tighter than the score," Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. "I thought our singles players fought hard, came up a little short but learned a lot. Our freshman doubles team has to learn how to fight for every point, which they will as the season progresses."
The two closest matches came in singles.
At No. 1 singles, Trinity Lutheran's Soloman Hall outlasted Ethan Neal 6-3, 4-6, 10-8 in a third-set tiebreaker. At No. 3 Jack Stuckwish edged Jalen Reyer 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
TRINITY LUTHERAN 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Soloman Hall d. Ethan Neal 6-3, 4-6, (10-8); Jonathan Neawedde d. Saul Tatum 6-3, 6-2; Jack Stuckwish d. Jalen Reyer 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
Doubles: Nathan Finke-Nathan Volker d. Luke Tyler-Lachlan Wacker 6-1, 6-0; Trinity Lutheran won by default.
FLOYD BEATS HUSKIES
EVANSVILLE — Visiting, and 13th-ranked, Floyd Central posted a 4-1 win at Evansville North on Tuesday.
OWLS EDGE DEVILS
SEYMOUR — Host Seymour edged Jeffersonville 3-2 in a Hoosier Hills Conference match Tuesday afternoon.
SCOTTSBURG SWEEPS NEW WASH
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Scottsburg swept New Washington 5-0 Tuesday afternoon.
SCOTTSBURG 5, NEW WASHINGTON 0
Singles: Jace Littrell d. Colin Brown 6-4, 6-3; Jonah Copple d. Gage Snow 6-0, 6-0; Sammy Craig d. Isaac Lentz 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Mayson Cutter-Noah Bagwell d. Trey Snow-Jacob Gay 6-0, 6-1; Kyle McGinnis-Carson Jones won by default.
