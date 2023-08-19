BEDFORD — The Borden boys’ tennis team rolled to the title in Friday’s Bedford North Lawrence Invitational.
The Braves blanked Madison 5-0 in their first match before beating the host Stars by the same score in the final.
.
BEDFORD NL INVITATIONAL
BORDEN 5, MADISON 0
Singles: Judd Missi d. Kaiel Fink 6-2, 6-1; Kasym Nash d. Mitchell Cammack 6-2, 6-2; Brady Peine d. Briar Boldery 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Will Banet-Zander Keith d. Bodie Harsin-Carson Cammack 6-0, 6-1; Kylan Nash-John Hutt d. Tucker Whitaker- Brock Brandon 6-1, 6-1.
.
FINAL: BORDEN 5, BEDFORD NL 0
Singles: Judd Missi d. Jayden Kemp 6-1, 6-1; Kasym Nash d. Orion Hill 6-1, 6-0; Brady Peine d. Braxton Fugate 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Will Banet-Zander Keith d. Drew Stephenson-Neal Patel 6-1, 6-1; Kylan Nash-John Hutt d. Gavin Baker-Jackson Corey 6-2, 6-2.
.
FLOYD TRIUMPHS 4-1
FORTVILLE — Floyd Central picked up a 4-1 win at Mt. Vernon (Fortville) on Friday afternoon.
The Highlanders swept the singles matches and also posted a point in doubles.
Ben Lammert outlasted Adam Koon 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 singles for Floyd while Riley Doddridge triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 and Preston Bickel was victorious 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles, Joseph Howell and Alex Eichenberger won 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2.
The Highlanders will visit Munster on Saturday.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 4, MT. VERNON (FORTVILLE) 1
Singles: Ben Lammert (FC) d. Adam Koon 2-6, 6-4, 6-1; Riley Doddridge (FC) d. Manny Downs 6-0, 6-1; Preston Bickel (FC) d. Tate Cougill 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Robbie Moore-Bryndan Wylie (MV) d. Luke Allen-Brady Bilsland 6-3, 6-2; Joseph Howell-Alex Eichenberger (FC) d. Matthew Jones-Max Orelup 6-4, 6-1.
.
RAMS DOWN GENERALS
PAOLI — Host Paoli topped Clarksville 5-0 Friday afternoon.
The closest match was at No. 1 doubles, where Kirk Hughes and Blaze Knapp defeated Jeremiah Freeman and Tavian Utera 6-2, 6-2.
“Overall, we played a lot better today,” Generals coach Stephen Welcher said. “We were missing a few guys, but we looked a lot better today. We have to not play timid and fight more. Everyone won games and they are a pretty good team, so I’m excited about our progress.”
.
PAOLI 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Ray Minton d. Jaxon Brooks 6-1, 6-1; Jonnie Shellenberger d. Luke Tyler 6-0, 6-3; Paoli wins by default at No. 3.
Doubles: Kirk Hughes-Blaze Knapp d. Jeremiah Freeman-Tavian Utera 6-2, 6-2; Colton Herderson-Klay Turner d. Peyton Wacker-Brody Hagan 6-2, 6-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.