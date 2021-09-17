NEW WASHINGTON — Borden clinched its fourth straight Southern Athletic Conference championship with a 5-0 sweep of host New Washington on Thursday afternoon.
Mason Carter led the way for the Braves with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Hunter Eurton at No. 1 singles while Kaden Holmes downed Colin Brown 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.
In doubles, AJ Agnew and Kasym Nash blanked Gage Snow and Byron Watts 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1.
Borden (8-3, 4-0) won the other two matches by forfeit. The Braves will play a doubleheader Friday at New Albany. They'll face the host Bulldogs at 4 p.m. with a match against Jeffersonville at 6:30 p.m.
.
BORDEN 5, NEW WASHINGTON 0
Singles: Mason Carter d. Hunter Eurton 6-2, 6-1; Kaden Holmes d. Colin Brown 6-1, 6-2; Judd Missi won by forfeit.
Doubles: AJ Agnew-Kasym Nash d. Gage Snow-Byron Watts 6-0, 6-0; Connor Holmes-Branson Wagoner won by forfeit.
.
PIRATES BLANK PANTHERS
CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown didn't drop a set in its 5-0 sweep of visiting Corydon Central in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday afternoon.
Alex Wright led the way for the Pirates with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Dawson Boyd triumphed 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 while Jackson Snelling was victorious 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1.
In doubles, Nick Broady and Brandon Broady won 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1 while Nathan Smith and Jacob Whitten triumphed 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 at No. 2.
.
CHARLESTOWN 5, CORYDON CENTRAL 0
Singles: Alex Wright d. Cooper Shireman 6-1, 6-0; Dawson Boyd d. Eli Kvalheim 6-2, 6-1; Jackson Snelling d. Cooper Desmond 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Nick Broady-Brandon Broady d. Ryan Hamilton-Sam Cox 7-5, 6-1; Nathan Smith-Jacob Whitten d. Trey Wiley-T-Mac Wilkinson 7-6 (7-5), 6-3.
.
HORNETS STING EAGLES
LANESVILLE — Henryville rolled to a 4-1 win at Lanesville in Southern Athletic Conference action Thursday.
Zidon Coats led the way for the Hornets with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Sam Guernsey triumphed 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2 while Carson Conrey was victorious 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles, Taylor Guthrie and Braydon Dobbs outlasted Ty Tidstrom and Ethan Patterson 6-1, 2-6, 6-2 at No. 1.
.
HENRYVILLE 4, LANESVILLE 1
Singles: Zidon Coats (H) d. Dawson Teeter 6-0, 6-0; Sam Guernsey (H) d. Jack Crosby 6-1, 6-2; Carson Conrey (H) d. Ben Austin 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Taylor Guthrie-Braydon Dobbs (H) d. Ty Tidstrom-Ethan Patterson 6-1, 2-6, 6-2; John Albers-Landon Campbell (L) d. Cade Riley-Bradley Eickholtz 6-0, 6-3.
.
GENERALS WIN 4-1
CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville clipped South Central 4-1 Thursday afternoon.
Saul Tatum led the Generals with a 6-4, 6-3 triumph at No. 2 singles while Pau Martinez was victorious 6-1, 7-5 at No. 3.
In doubles, Elijah Dowell and Jalen Reyer won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 while Aidan Craig and Terry Morgan triumphed 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2.
"It was a good change that our singles players started slow as usual, but this time we fought back and put it together tonight. Both doubles teams continue to play well and were dominant and aggressive," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said.
.
CLARKSVILLE 4, SOUTH CENTRAL 1
Singles: Ty Jones (SC) d. Ethan Neal 6-2, 6-3; Saul Tatum (C) d. Craig Simpson 6-4, 6-3; Pau Martinez (C) d. Peyton Tyree 6-1, 7-5
Doubles: Elijah Dowell-Jalen Reyer (C) d. Ethan Hedden-Collin Cunningham 6-0, 6-1; Aidan Craig-Terry Morgan (C) d. Aiden Craig/Terry Morgan (Clarksville) Carson Ridge/Ronnie Renn 6-3, 6-0.
