COLUMBUS — Thirteenth-ranked Columbus North swept No. 28 Jeffersonville Tuesday afternoon.
Two of the matches went the distance. At No. 2 singles, Matthew Liu outlasted Max Fisher 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 10-6 while Luke Enneking and Eric Stavnheim downed Jordan Wells and Reggie Ellis 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.
The Red Devils host New Albany on Wednesday in the Hoosier Hills Conference Tournament semifinals.
COLUMBUS NORTH 5, JEFFERSONVILLE 0
Singles: Nathan Lin (CN) d. JJ Boyles 6-1, 6-1; Matthew Liu (CN) d. Max Fisher 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 10-6; Joseph Kloepfer (CN) d. Jaden Wells 6-0, 6-3
Doubles: Amrit Kar-Anvay Atram (CN) d. Charley Williams-Alex Kelley 7-6 (7-4), 7-5; Luke Enneking-Eric Stavnheim (CN) d. Jordan Wells-Reggie Ellis 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.
BRAVES SWEEP EASTERN
PEKIN — Borden dropped only one set en route to a 5-0 sweep of host Eastern on Tuesday afternoon.
For the Braves (11-4), Mason Carter won 6-2, 2-6, 10-7 at No. 1 singles while Kaden Holmes triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 and A.J. Agnew rolled 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, CJ Colley and Ryan Adams won 6-4, 6-2 at No. 1 while Connor Holmes and Branson Wagoner were victorious 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2.
BORDEN 5, EASTERN 0
Singles: Mason Carter d. Owen Pickerill 6-2, 2-6, 10-7; Kaden Holmes d. Jacob McClellan 6-0, 6-1; A.J. Agnew d. Alex Fleming 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: CJ Colley-Ryan Adams d. Cauy Motsinger-Conner Fleming 6-4, 6-2; Connor Holmes-Branson Wagoner d. Dustin Coston-Dylan Beach 6-2, 6-0.
HORNETS SWEEP MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Henryville rolled to a 5-0 win at New Washington on Tuesday.
The Hornets visit Charlestown at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
