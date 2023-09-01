NEW ALBANY — The New Albany boys' tennis team swept the singles matches en route to a 4-1 victory over visiting Providence in a matchup of new sectional rivals Friday afternoon.
Sam Seigel led the way for the Bulldogs with a 6-2, 6-0 win over Luke Banet at No. 1 singles. At No. 2, Cooper Anderson downed Harrison Folz 6-1, 6-1 while Asher Chaudhary defeated Hunter Acra 6-4, 6-1 at No. 3.
The Bulldogs also picked a point at No. 2 doubles, where Sarosh Chaudhary and Caleb Bradshaw won 6-2, 6-1 over Mason Chanley and Griffin Rodski.
The Pioneers' lone point came at No. 1 doubles, where Foster Nash and Cooper Nash downed Ben Seigel and Blaine Hamilton 6-4, 6-2.
NEW ALBANY 4, PROVIDENCE 1
Singles: Sam Seigel (NA) d. Luke Banet 6-2, 6-0; Cooper Anderson (NA) d. Harrison Folz 6-1, 6-1; Asher Chaudhary (NA) d. Hunter Acra 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Foster Nash-Cooper Nash (P) def. Ben Seigel-Blaine Hamilton 6-4, 6-2; Sarosh Chaudhary-Caleb Bradshaw (NA) def. Mason Chanley-Griffin Rodski 6-2, 6-1.
BRAVES BLANK REBELS
BORDEN — Host Borden blanked South Central 5-0 in a Southern Athletic Conference clash Friday afternoon.
The Braves improved to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in the conference with the victory.
