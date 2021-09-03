NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany edged Providence 3-2 in boys’ tennis action Friday afternoon.
John Fulmer led the way for the Bulldogs with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Alex Kemp at No. 1 singles while Noah Johnson and Carson Chandler downed Nathan Huynh and Alex Barnett 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles. The decisive victory for New Albany came at No. 2 doubles, where Gavin Hamilton and Blaine Hamilton outlasted Zach Applewhite and Luke Banet 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.
The Pioneers picked up victories from Jake Rodski, who defeated JT Zimmerman 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2 singles, and Jacob Kaiser, who downed Ben Siegel 6-1, 7-6 (7-2), at No. 3 singles.
NEW ALBANY 3, PROVIDENCE 2
Singles: John Fulmer (NA) d. Alex Kemp 6-4, 6-2; Jake Rodski (P) d. JT Zimmerman 6-4, 6-0; Jacob Kaiser (P) d. Ben Siegel 6-1, 7-6 (7-2).
Doubles: Noah Johnson-Carson Chandler (NA) d. Nathan Huynh-Alex Barnett 6-2, 6-0; Gavin Hamilton-Blaine Hamilton (NA) d. Zach Applewhite-Luke Banet 6-2, 2-6, 6-1.
BRAVES SWEEP REBELS
ELIZABETH — Borden blanked host South Central 5-0 in a Southern Athletic Conference match Friday afternoon.
The Braves, who didn’t drop a set, were led by Mason Carter, who won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Kaden Holmes followed suit with a 6-1, 6-4 triumph at No. 2 singles while Judd Missi was victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, AJ Agnew and Kasym Nash won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 while Connor Holmes and Branson Wagoner triumphed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 for Borden (4-2, 2-0).
BORDEN 5, SOUTH CENTRAL 0
Singles: Mason Carter d. Ty Jones 6-2, 6-1; Kaden Holmes d. Craig Simpson 6-1, 6-4; Judd Missi d. Briar Coffman 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: AJ Agnew-Kasym Nash d. Ethan Hedden-Colin Cunningham 6-0, 6-0; Connor Holmes-Branson Wagoner d. Carson Ridge-Peyton Tyree 6-1, 6-1.
