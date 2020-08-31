NEW ALBANY — The host Bulldogs swept the singles courts en route to the New Albany Invitational title on Saturday.
For the Bulldogs, Mitchell Meyer won No. 1 singles, John Fulmer took No. 2 and Noah Johnson captured No. 3 as New Albany compiled 44 points — 10 ahead of runner-up Lanesville. Providence took third with 29, while Silver Creek finished fourth with 22.
For the Pioneers, Landon Kruer and Alex Barnett won the No. 1 doubles competition.
NEW ALBANY INVITATIONAL
Team scores: 1. New Albany 44, 2. Lanesville 34, 3. Providence 29, 4. Silver Creek 22, 5 (tie). Austin, Scottsburg 16, 7. Eastern 12, 8. South Central 7.
RED DEVILS FINISHED 4TH
INDIANAPOLIS — Jeffersonville finished fourth in the stacked John Shirley Invitational on Saturday at North Central.
Ninth-ranked Brownsburg won the invitational with 46 points. Sixth-ranked Munster was second with 28 while No. 17 West Lafayette was third with 21 — two points ahead of the then-29th-ranked Red Devils.
