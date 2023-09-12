CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown blanked Clarksville 5-0 in a matchup of former Mid-Southern Conference foes Monday afternoon.
Jackson Snelling paced the Pirates with a 6-0, 6-3 win over Jaxson Brooks at No. 1 singles. Maddox Warren triumphed 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2 while Leyton Guernsey defeated Jeremiah Freeman 6-1, 6-4 at No. 3.
In doubles, Trevor Rothbauer and Ryan Sipes outlasted Tavian Utrera and Peyton Wacker 6-4, 6-3 at No. 1 while Josiah Richardson and Zeke Seng were victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
"We didn't compete as well as I would have liked too," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "(Tuesday) we will look to play more aggressively and fight the way we have been practicing."
CLARKSVILLE 5, CHARLESTOWN 0
Singles: Jackson Snelling d. Jaxson Brooks 6-0, 6-3; Maddox Warren d. Luke Tyler 6-2, 6-0; Leyton Guernsey d. Jeremiah Freeman 6-1, 6-4.
Doubles: Trevor Rothbauer-Ryan Sipes d. Tavian Utrera-Peyton Wacker 6-4, 6-3; Josiah Richardson-Zeke Seng d. Brody Hagan-Drake Rupprecht 6-0, 6-0.
PIONEERS ROLL OVER REBELS
ELIZABETH — Visiting Providence posted a 4-1 win at South Central on Monday afternoon.
The Pioneers picked up two points in singles and two more in doubles.
In singles, Griffin Rodski outlasted Carson Ridge 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2) at No. 2 while Gage Christmas triumphed 6-2, 7-6 (7-5) at No. 3.
In doubles, Foster Nash and Cooper Nash won 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 while Luke Banet and Harrison Folz were victorious 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2.
PROVIDENCE 4, SOUTH CENTRAL 1
Singles: Peyton Tyree (SC) d. Mason Chanley 6-3, 6-4; Griffin Rodski (P) d. Carson Ridge 6-1, 3-6, 7-6 (7-2); Gage Christmas (P) d. Ronnie Renn 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).
Doubles: Foster Nash-Cooper Nash (P) d. Ethan Hedden-Thayne McCrury 6-3, 6-4; Luke Banet-Harrison Folz (P) d. Hayden Thomasson-Brady Campbell 6-4, 6-3.
REBELS STING HORNETS
HANOVER — Host Southwestern swept Henryville for a 5-0 win Monday afternoon.
'DOGS EDGE EAGLES
NEW ALBANY — Host New Albany outlasted Lanesville 3-2 Monday afternoon.
BULL DOGS BITE DEVILS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Second-ranked Columbus North picked up a 4-1 win at Jeffersonville on Monday afternoon at the Mark Reilly Tennis Center.
