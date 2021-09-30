BOYS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Dragons, Devils win sectional titles

SELLERSBURG — From 1990 to 2018, Silver Creek won 29 consecutive sectional titles.
The past two years, though, the Dragons fell short in their sectional. Borden beat them 3-2 in the 2019 final and Charlestown downed them by the same score last year.
That served as motivation for this season’s Silver Creek squad.
“We had a picture up of Charlestown winning last year and we had a statement that we used all year called, ‘Never again.’ We really just used that to drive us throughout the entire year. We wanted to take control. We took control from the first match of the Mid-Southern Conference this year and really worked our way all the way through the season and came to this point,” senior Lucas Densford said after the Dragons defeated Charlestown 5-0 Thursday afternoon in the Silver Creek Sectional final at the Mike Crabtree Tennis Complex. “We expect to still do a little bit more this year.”
Creek advances to face Jeffersonville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Floyd Central Regional semifinals. The winners of the Floyd and New Albany sectionals, which will be decided today, will meet in the other semi. The championship is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Thursday, Grant Miller and Densford led the way for the Dragons.
Miller, like Densford a four-year varsity player for Creek, defeated Alex Wright 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while Densford downed Dawson Boyd 6-1, 6-4 at No. 2.
“Winning 5-0 is just another great accomplishment this season,” Miller said. “I believe we had a better plan this year than last year. We were more prepared thanks to our coaches, (Ben) Ahlbrand and (Evan) Saylor. They really helped us this season.”
This week Ahlbrand, the head coach, moved Densford from No. 1 doubles to No. 2 singles to replace freshman Samuel Harris, who is out of town for his sister’s wedding.
“Without Samuel Harris ... I had to kind of maneuver and finagle things to give us the best chance possible, because it’s become a very strong sectional. I don’t know that people necessarily respect all the teams that are in it, but it’s a tough sectional. I think on any given year, any given day, any of the teams in it could win it,” Ahlbrnd said
Other winners for Silver Creek included freshman Camden Smith, who defeated Jackson Snelling 7-5, 6-0 at No. 3 singles, and both of its doubles teams. Evan Cheavlier and Chase Richardson, who moved into the No. 1 slot this week, downed Brandon Broady and Nick Broady 6-3, 6-0 while Carter Smith and Sam McAfee defeated Nathan Smith and Jacob Whitten 6-1, 6-1 for the victorious Dragons.
“I think it’s exactly what we’ve been working for this year,” Densford said. “We have more work to do, but we’re really happy to come out here and beat Borden and Charlestown and take care of business that we felt wasn’t taken care of the past few years.”
Meanwhile, Borden’s AJ Agnew and Kasym Nash defeated Henryville’s Carson Conrey and Sam Guernsey 6-2, 7-5 to advance to the sectional round of the doubles state tourney.
.
SILVER CREEK SECTIONAL
Thursday’s final
SILVER CREEK 5, CHARLESTOWN 0
Singles: Grant Miller d. Alex Wright 6-0, 6-0; Lucas Densford d. Dawson Boyd 6-1, 6-4; Camden Smith d. Jackson Snelling 7-5, 6-0.
Doubles: Evan Chevalier-Chase Richardson d. Brandon Broady-Nick Broady 6-3, 6-0; Carter Smith-Sam McAfee d. Nathan Smith-Jacob Whitten 6-1, 6-1.
.
DEVILS WIN 15TH IN A ROW
JEFFERSONVILLE — The host Red Devils rolled to their 15th consecutive title with a 5-0 victory over Clarksville in the Jeffersonville Sectional final Thursday afternoon.
Alex Kelley led the way for Jeff with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Ethan Neal at No. 1 singles. Meanwhile, Max Fisher topped Saul Tatum 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 and JJ Boyles defeated Pau Martinez Giner 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, twins Jaden and Jordan Wells won 6-0, 6-2 over Elijah Dowell and Jalen Reyer at No. 1 while Eli Cochrum and senior Vaugndez Baynes downed Terry Morgan and Aidan Craig 6-3, 6-2 at No. 2.
“It’s been such a strange year dealing with all kinds of things — COVID, injuries and other issues. At the end of the day when we asked players to play out of position to do what’s best for the team, everybody steps up and does what we ask them to. That’s what makes this so great here,” Red Devils coach Curt Roehm said. “We have the ability to play different positions and we do it well. We practice both singles and doubles and ‘next man up’ mentality. I’ve got two guys on the team right now that are playing when they didn’t know if they’d get a shot at the beginning of the year. Situations changed and they’re in the lineup and playing really well. I’m proud of our seniors. (Numbers) one and two (singles) — Alex and Max — holding down the fort and challenging everybody in practice to make everybody better.
“Then Vaugndez stepped up in the (number) two doubles. It’s his first year playing varsity for me and he really turned a corner the second half of the year. He went through a lull where I think he was kind of just satisfied with being on varsity. And then when it came time to ‘Hey, we’re going to need this two doubles spot if we’re going to advance in the state tournament — to get past sectionals, to get past regionals, to get as far as we want to go — we’re going to need that two doubles spot.’ And he became uber-coachable, doing everything we’re asking him to do and it’s made a big difference in the team.”
.
JEFFERSONVILLE SECTIONAL
Thursday’s final
JEFFERSONVILLE 5, CLARKSVILLE 0
Singles: Alex Kelley d. Ethan Neal 6-0, 6-1; Max Fisher d. Saul Tatum 6-2, 6-1; JJ Boyles d. Pau Martinez Giner 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Jordan Wells-Jaden Wells d. Elijah Dowell-Jalen Reyer 6-0, 6-2; Eli Cochrum-Vaugndez Baynes d. Terry Morgan-Aidan Craig 6-3, 6-2.
.
FLOYD ADVANCES TO WIN
FLOYDS KNOBS — The host Highlanders rolled into today’s sectional final with a 5-0 sweep of Eastern in Thursday’s semifinals.
Floyd Central will face North Harrison, which outlasted Salem 3-2 in the other semi, at 5 p.m. today in search of its 35th consecutive sectional title.
Thursday, the Highlanders were led by Isaac Anderton, who won 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Meanwhile Ben Lammert triumphed 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2 and Riley Doddridge was victorious 6-0, 6-1 at No. 3.
Floyd won both doubles matches 6-0, 6-0. Landon Hodges and Colin Jacobi were victorious by that score at No. 1 while Braden Poe and Jeremy Mueller followed suit at No. 2.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Thursday’s semifinal
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, EASTERN 0
Singles: Isaac Anderton d. Dustin Costin 6-1, 6-1; Ben Lammert d. Gunner Drury 6-1, 6-0; Riley Doddridge d. Kaden Rickard 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Landon Hodges-Colin Jacobi d. Jacob McClellan-Dylan Beach 6-0, 6-0; Braden Poe-Jeremy Mueller d. Alexander Fleming-Cooper Logue 6-0, 6-0.
.
BULLDOGS ADVANCE TO FINAL
NEW ALBANY — The host Bulldogs and Lanesville will face off in today’s New Albany Sectional final.
The ‘Dogs defeated Christian Academy while the Eagles outlasted South Central 3-2 in Thursday’s semifinals.