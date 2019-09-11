SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek clipped Clarksville 4-1 in a Mid-Southern Conference boys' tennis match Wednesday afternoon.
For the Dragons, Grant Miller defeated Elijah Dowell 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles while Lucas Densford downed Dakota Capps 6-4, 7-6 (7-4) at No. 2.
In doubles, Noah Keinath and Jon Hurley beat Jake Cummings and Jalen Reyer 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 while Jarrett Garr and Cotton Young clipped Terry Morgan and Aidan Craig 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2.
The Generals' lone victory came at No. 3 singles, where Ethan Neal defeated Evan Chevalier 6-0, 6-0.
"We learned a lot today and showed how much we are improving," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "Ethan Neal played a excellent match and came focused to play. Dakota Capps played another hard fought match. We will make a few adjustments before tomorrow’s match but overall good progress."
.
SILVER CREEK 4, CLARKSVILLE 1
Singles: Grant Miller (SC) d. Elijah Dowell 6-0, 6-2; Lucas Densford (SC) d. Dakota Capps 6-4, 7-6 (7-4); Ethan Neal (C) d. Evan Chevalier 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Noah Keinath-Jon Hurley (SC) d. Jake Cummings-Jalen Reyer 6-2, 6-0; Jarret Garr-Cotton Young (SC) d. Terry Morgan-Aidan Craig 6-1, 6-0.
.
PIRATES BLANK MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Charlestown swept host New Washington 5-0 Wednesday afternoon.
Michael Gillooly led the way for the Pirates with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-1 win over A.J. Walter at No. 1 singles. Eric Wigginton downed Sam Stricker 6-2, 6-4 at No. 2 while Charles Jackson won by default at No. 3.
At No. 1 doubles Kyle Craig and Clayton Rothbauer outlasted Garrett Wilson and Jack Giltner 6-3, 7-5 while Jacob Whitten and Trey Brison defeated Colin Brown and Keegan Webb 6-2, 6-0 at No. 2.
"Jacob Whitten and Trey Brison played well at number two doubles," Charlestown coach Scott Matthews said.
.
CHARLESTOWN 5, NEW WASHINGTON 0
Singles: Michael Gillooly d. A.J. Walter 7-6 (7-4), 6-1; Eric Wigginton d. Sam Stricker 6-2, 6-4; Charles Jackson won by default.
Doubles: Kyle Craig-Clayton Rothbauer d. Garrett Wilson-Jack Giltner 6-3, 7-5; Jacob Whitten-Trey Brison d. Colin Brown-Keegan Webb 6-2, 6-0.
