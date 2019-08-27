SELLERSBURG — Silver Creek's Grant Miller, Lucas Densford and Josiah French swept the singles matches to defeat Providence 3-2 on Tuesday.
In doubles, Joe Rodski and Landon Kruer triumphed at No. 1 while Gavin Galligan and Alex Kemp were victorious at No. 2 for the Pioneers.
The Dragons (2-0) host Salem at 5 p.m. Thursday.
.
SILVER CREEK 3, PROVIDENCE 2
Singles: Grant Miller (SC) d. Michael Hamm (P) 6-0, 6-0; Lucas Densford (SC) d. Sam Bowles (P) 6-1, 6-2; Josiah French (SC) def. Jacob Kaiser (P) 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles: Joe Rodski-Landon Kruer (P) d. Noah Keinath-Jon Hurley 6-4, 6-2; Gavin Galligan-Alex Kemp (P) d. Jarret Garr-Colton Young 6-2, 7-5.
.
HENRYVILLE TOPS CLARKSVILLE 4-1
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Henryville won a pair of singles matches and both doubles courts en route to a 4-1 win over Clarksville on Tuesday.
Zidon Coats led the Hornets with a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles.
"It was great to see Clarksville with, not only a full roster, but a bunch of athletic guys that want to compete," Henryville coach Seth Caudill said. "Clarksville is young and they will definitely be winning some matches this year. I thought our guys played pretty well in spurts tonight. We have another match tomorrow at Corydon, but have some things we need to work on with a few days of practice."
Clarksville's Dakota Capps won a three-set match at No. 2 singles.
"Dakota Capps picked up a great, hard-fought win and is off to a good start. If we can keep improving we should be tough to deal with after a few more matches and tweaks," Generals coach Steve Welcher said.
.
HENRYVILLE 4, CLARKSVILLE 1
Singles: Zidon Coats (H) d. Elijah Dowell 6-4, 6-4; Dakota Capps (C) d. Dawson Hope 6-0, 6-7 (5-7), 6-1; Zerach Coats (H) d. Ethan Neal 6-2, 6-3.
Doubles: Sam Guernsey-Drew Lindley d. Terry Morgan-Jalen Reyer 6-4, 6-3; Xavier Coats-Taylor Guthrie (H) d. Aidan Craig-Jake Cummings 6-3, 6-0.
