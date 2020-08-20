CHARLESTOWN — Silver Creek picked up victories at Nos. 1 and 3 singles and No. 2 doubles to edge host Charlestown 3-2 in the season-opener for both Wednesday.
For the Dragons, Lucas Densford downed Michael Gillooly 7-5, 6-3 at No. 1 singles and Josiah French topped Clayton Rothbauer 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3. At No. 2 doubles, Brady Weitzel and Chase Richardson clipped Nate Smith and Jacob Whitten 6-1, 6-2.
For the Pirates, Alex Wright topped Colton Young 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2 singles while Brandon Broady and Jackson Snelling outlasted Jarrett Garr and Jon Hurley 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 at No. 1 doubles.
"It was great to see the kids play and it was great to see parents have the opportunity to watch their kids play," Charlestown coach Scott Matthews said.
SILVER CREEK 3, CHARLESTOWN 2
Singles: Lucas Densford (SC) d. Michael Gillooly 7-5, 6-3; Alex Wright (C) d. Colton Young 6-2, 6-1; Josiah French (SC) d. Clayton Rothbauer 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles: Brandon Broady-Jackson Snelling (C) d. Jarrett Garr-Jon Hurley 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; Brady Weitzel-Chase Richardson (SC) d. Nate Smith-Jacob Whitten 6-1, 6-2.
PANTHERS TOP MUSTANGS
NEW WASHINGTON — Visiting Corydon Central picked up victories at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles, as well as two by default, to down host New Washington 4-1 in the Mustangs' season-opener Wednesday afternoon.
The Mustangs' lone victory came from Hunter Eurton, who triumphed 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles.
New Washington is scheduled to play in the North Harrison Invitational, which is slated to start at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
CORYDON CENTRAL 4, NEW WASHINGTON 1
Singles: Ryan Hamilton (CC) d. Colin Brown 6-4, 6-4; Hunter Eurton (NW) d. Cooper Shireman 6-2, 6-2; Corydon won by default.
Doubles: Oliver Zink-Cooper Desmond (CC) d. Easton Nichols-Gage Snow 6-1, 6-2; Corydon won by default.
FLOYD BLANKS PIONEERS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Floyd Central swept visiting Providence 5-0 in the Pioneers' season-opener Wednesday afternoon.
The Highlanders won every match in straight sets.
Floyd Central (2-0) is slated to host Bloomington South at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
