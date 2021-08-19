SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek didn’t drop a set in its 5-0 sweep of Charlestown in a Mid-Southern Conference match, as well as a rematch of last year’s sectional final, Wednesday afternoon.
Grant Miller led the way for the Dragons, who avenged last season’s 3-2 loss to the Pirates in the Silver Creek Sectional championship, by beating Alex Wright 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. Samuel Harris downed Dawson Boyd 6-3, 6-0 at No. 2 while Camden Smith outlasted Jackson Snelling 6-3, 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles, Lucas Densford and Carter Smith won 6-0, 6-3 over Nathan Smith and Jacob Whitten 6-0, 6-3 at No. 1 while Evan Chevalier and Chase Richardson downed Ryan Sipes and Jackson Shearer 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
.
SILVER CREEK 5, CHARLESTOWN 0
Singles: Grant Miller d. Alex Wright 6-1, 6-1; Samuel Harris d. Dawson Boyd 6-3, 6-0; Camden Smith d. Jackson Snelling 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Lucas Densford-Carter Smith d. Nathan Smith-Jacob Whitten 6-0, 6-3; Evan Chevalier-Chase Richardson d. Ryan Sipes-Jackson Shearer 6-0, 6-0.
.
FLOYD BLANKS PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Floyd Central blanked host Providence 5-0 in the Pioneers’ season-opener Wednesday afternoon.
Isaac Anderton led the Highlanders with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Alex Kemp at No. 1 singles. The most competitive match of the day came at No. 2 singles, where Ben Lammert outlasted Jake Rodski 7-5, 6-4. Riley Doddridge downed Jacob Kaiser 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Colin Jacobi and Jeremy Mueller defeated Zach Applewhite and Luke Banet 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 while Landon Hodges and Braden Poe topped Nathan Huynh and Foster Nash 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
“We didn’t come out with the effort needed to beat a team like Floyd,” Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. “Our footwork wasn’t good in singles and we got outplayed at the net in doubles. Having said that, Jake Rodski’s effort was outstanding. He served well, returned well, and was solid from the baseline. But he’ll need to be 60 percent, or better, when going to the net to win these types of matches.”
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, PROVIDENCE 0
Singles: Isaac Anderton d. Alex Kemp 6-1, 6-1; Ben Lammert d. Jake Rodski 7-5, 6-4; Riley Doddridge d. Jacob Kaiser 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Colin Jacobi-Jeremy Mueller d. Zach Applewhite-Luke Banet 6-0, 6-1; Landon Hodges-Braden Poe d. Nathan Huynh-Foster Nash 6-0, 6-0.
.
HORNETS CLIP CUBS
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville rolled to a 4-1 win over Madison in its season-opener Wednesday afternoon.
Zidon Coats led the Hornets with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. At No. 1 doubles, Sam Guernsey and Carson Conrey triumphed 6-1, 6-0.
“This was a great first match for our guys,” Henryville coach Seth Caudill said. “Madison is a young team, but full of potential. They hit the ball very well from top to bottom and forced us to make a few adjustments to get the win. We were down at No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles early in both matches, but were able to make some adjustments and pick up the win at both positions.”
.
HENRYVILLE 4, MADISON 1
Singles: Zidon Coats (H) d. Bryce Miller 6-0, 6-0; Eli Kleinert (H) d. Kaid Fink 6-4, 6-3; Mitchell Cammack (M) d. Bradley Eickholtz 6-2, 6-0.
Doubles: Sam Guernsey-Carson Conrey (H) d. Matthew Burkhardt-Bodie Harson 6-1, 6-0; Taylor Guthrie-Braydon Dobbs (H) d. Abe Reetz-Landon True 6-4, 6-1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.