BORDEN — Austin edged host Borden 3-2 in the Braves’ season-opener Thursday afternoon.
Borden picked up a win at No. 3 singles, where Judd Missi won 6-1, 6-2 while Connor Holmes and Branson Wagoner triumphed 7-5, 6-1 at No. 2 doubles.
AUSTIN 3, BORDEN 2
Singles: Brendan Hammer (A) d. Mason Carter 6-2, 6-1; Cameron Richey (A) d. Kaden Holmes 6-4, 6-4; Judd Missi d. Javen Smith 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Josh Gabbard-Jacob Campbell (A) d. AJ Agnew-Kasym Nash 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-2); Connor Holmes-Branson Wagoner (B) d. Nick Henderson and Blake Smith 7-5, 6-1.
OWLS OUST PIONEERS
CLARKSVILLE — Visiting Seymour topped Providence 4-1 Thursday afternoon.
The Pioneers’ lone victory came at No. 1 singles, where Alex Kemp won 6-1, 6-3.
“If we only played one set in each match, we would have had a victory,” Providence coach Scott Gurgol said. “We started strong at No. 1 singles, 2 singles and 3 singles. But then a few things didn’t go our way and our attitude changed. We have talent, but few of the guys play year-round tennis so learning how to stay positive and win a match can be difficult early in a season. Matches are far more mental than practice.”
The Pioneers (0-2) visit Franklin on Saturday.
SEYMOUR 4, PROVIDENCE 1
Singles: Alex Kemp (P) d. Hunter Heckman 6-1, 6-3; Andrew Levine (S) d. Jake Rodski 3-6, 6-4, 6-3; Joe Schmidt (S) d. Jacob Kaiser 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: Eli Meyer-Jack VonDieligen (S) d. Zach Applewhite-Luke Banet 6-1, 6-3; Reuben Kruse-Parker Thompson (S) d. Nathan Huynh-Foster Nash 4-6, 6-3, 6-3.
