HENRYVILLE — Austin ousted host Henryville 4-1 on Wednesday.
“Austin was tough, top to bottom. We battled tonight, but came up a little short against a solid team,” Hornets head coach Seth Caudill said.
The lone victory for Henryville came at No. 1 singles, where Zidon Coats outlasted Brendon Hanner 6-2, 5-7, 7-5.
Three of the Hornets’ losses were in three sets.
AUSTIN 4, HENRYVILLE 1
Singles: Zidon Coats (H) d. Brendon Hanner 6-2, 5-7, 7-5; Cameron Richey (A) d. Carson Conrey 6-3, 4-6, 6-4; Blake Stamper (A) d. Eli Kleinert 7-5, 4-6, 7-5.
Doubles: Josh Gabbard-Jacob Campbell (A) d. Taylor Guthrie-Braydon Dobbs 6-2, 4-6, 6-3; Nick Henderson-Parker Bruce (A) d. Bradley Eickholtz-Logan Holland 6-2, 6-1.
COUGARS CLIP CLARKSVILLE
RAMSEY — North Harrison edged visiting Clarksville 3-2 in a Mid-Southern Conference match Wednesday afternoon.
Both of the Generals’ victories came in doubles.
Elijah Dowell and Jalen Reyer won 6-2, 4-6, 6-0 at No. 1 while Aidan Craig and Terry Morgan triumphed 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2.
.
NORTH HARRISON 3, CLARKSVILLE 2
Singles: Joe Davis (NH) d. Ethan Neal 6-1 6-4; Johnathan Seitz (NH) d. Saul Tatum 6-2, 6-1; Garvin Bigham (NH) d. Pau Martinez 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Elijah Dowell-Jalen Reyer (C) d Jake Hoyer-Zach Miller 6-2, 4-6, 6-0; Aidan Craig-Terry Morgan (C) d. Dawson Allen/Logan Martin 6-2, 6-3.
