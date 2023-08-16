CLARKSVILLE — Floyd Central, which figures to be one of the top teams in the state, opened its season with a 5-0 win at Providence on Wednesday afternoon.
The Highlanders, who return four of their top seven players from a team that captured sectional, regional and semistate championships last year, won four of the five matches in straight sets.
Senior Ben Lammert led the way for Floyd with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Mason Chanley at No. 1 singles. Juniors Riley Doddridge and Preston Bickel triumphed by the same score at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively.
In doubles, Joseph Howell and Luke Allen defeated Luke Banet and Harrison Folz 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1. At No. 2, Brady Bilsland and Alex Eichenberger outlasted Foster Nash and Cooper Nash 6-3, 3-6, 10-2.
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, PROVIDENCE 0
Singles: Ben Lammert d. Mason Chanley 6-0, 6-0; Riley Doddridge d. Hunter Acra 6-0, 6-0; Preston Bickel d. Nolan Huynh 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Luke Allen-Joseph Howell d. Luke Banet-Harrison Folz 6-3, 6-2; Brady Bilsland-Alex Eichenberger d. Foster Nash-Cooper Nash 6-3, 3-6, 10-2.
DRAGONS SWEEP PIRATES
SELLERSBURG — Host Silver Creek swept Charlestown 5-0 in the tennis version of the "Battle of 403" on Wednesday afternoon.
The Dragons won each match in straight sets.
For Silver Creek, Camden Smith triumphed at No. 1, Brennan Cooper at No. 2 and Samuel Harris at No. 3.
In doubles, Chase Richardson and Cohen Cissell won at No. 1 while Riley Clift and Sam McAfee were victorious at No. 2.
SILVER CREEK 5, CHARLESTOWN 0
Singles: Camden Smith d. Jackson Snelling 6-0, 6-0; Brennan Cooper d. Maddox Warren 6-2, 6-4; Samuel Harris d. Trevor Rothbauer 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Chase Richardson-Cohen Cissell d. Ryan Sipes-Layton Guernsey 7-5, 6-0; Sam McAfee-Riley Clift d. Josiah Richardson-Zeke Seng 6-1, 6-0.
TUESDAY
PIRATES CLIP CAI
NEW ALBANY — Visiting Charlestown downed Christian Academy 5-0 on Tuesday afternoon.
Jackson Snelling paced the Pirates with a 6-0, 6-1 win over Denver Butler at No. 1 singles. Maddox Warren and Layton Guernsey followed suit with victories at Nos. 2 and 3, respectively. Warren, a freshman, won 6-3, 6-3 while Guernsey triumphed 6-1, 6-2.
In doubles, Trevor Rothbauer and Ryan Sipes outlasted Landon Smith and Lucas Justice 6-3, 4-6, 10-3 at No. 1 while Josiah Richardson and Zeke Seng held off Leyden Pavlica and Isaiah Gilbert 6-4, 4-6, 13-11 at No. 2.
CHARLESTOWN 5, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 0
Singles: Jackson Snelling d. Denver Butler 6-0, 6-1; Maddox Warren d. Devin Killion 6-3, 6-3; Layton Guernsey d. Zach Hamby 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Trevor Rothbauer-Ryan Sipes d. Landon Smith-Lucas Justice 6-3, 4-6, 10-3; Josiah Richardson-Zeke Seng d. Leyden Pavlica-Isaiah Gilbert 6-4, 4-6, 13-11.
