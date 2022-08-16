BOYS' TENNIS ROUNDUP: Floyd Central sweeps New Albany

FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central swept New Albany 5-0 in an early-season matchup of Hoosier Hills Conference foes, and potential regional opponents, Tuesday afternoon.
Ben Lammert led the way for the Highlanders with a 6-3, 6-0 win over John Fulmer at No. 1 singles.
At No. 2, Riley Doddridge downed freshman Sam Seigel 6-0, 6-0 while Preston Bickel beat Cooper Anderson 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
At No. 1 doubles, Jeremy Mueller and Braden Poe defeated Gavin Hamilton and Ben Seigel 6-1, 6-0 while Nate Hynes and Reed Meunier downed Caleb Bradshaw and Asher Chaudhry 6-1, 6-0.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, NEW ALBANY 0
Singles: Ben Lammert d. John Fulmer 6-3, 6-0; Riley Doddridge d. Sam Seigel 6-0, 6-0; Preston Bickel d. Cooper Anderson 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Jeremy Mueller-Braden Poe d. Gavin Hamilton-Ben Seigel 6-1, 6-0; Nate Hynes-Reed Meunier d. Caleb Bradshaw-Asher Chaudhry 6-1, 6-0.
.
BRAVES BLANK COUGARS
RAMSEY — Visiting Borden swept North Harrison 5-0 Tuesday afternoon.
Judd Missi led the way for the Braves with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 victory over Jakob Hoyer at No. 1 singles. Also for Borden, Kylan Nash triumphed 6-2, 6-3 at No. 2 and Zander Keith won 6-4, 6-7 (1-7), 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles, AJ Agnew and Kasym Nash won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 while Branson Wagoner and Will Banet triumphed 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2.
.
BORDEN 5, NORTH HARRISON 0
Singles: Judd Missi d. Jakob Hoyer 7-6 (7-4), 6-2; Kylan Nash d. Mason Swarens 6-2, 6-3; Zander Keith d. Zach Miller 6-4, 6-7 (1-7), 6-2.
Doubles: AJ Agnew/Kasym Nash d. Dawson Allen/Jace Martin 6-0, 6-1; Branson Wagoner/Will Banet d. Colten Smith/Noah Swarens 6-3, 6-1.
.
PIONEERS CLIP EAGLES
CLARKSVILLE — Host Providence rolled to a 4-1 win over Lanesville in its season-opener Tuesday.
Alex Kemp led the way for the Pioneers with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Jacob Kaiser followed suit with a 6-0, 6-4 triumph at No. 2.
In doubles, Nathan Huynh and Foster Nash won 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-5 at No. 1 while Tyler Barnett and Harrison Folz were victorious 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.
.
PROVIDENCE 4, LANESVILLE 1
Singles: Alex Kemp (P) d. Dayton Campbell 6-0, 6-0; Jacob Kaiser (P) d. Ben Austin 6-0, 6-4; Jack Crosby (L) d. Luke Banet 6-4, 6-1.
Doubles: Nathan Huynh-Foster Nash (P) d. John Albers-Landon Campbell 3-6, 7-6 (7-3), 10-5; Tyler Barnett-Harrison Folz (P) d. Marcus Hadley-Dawson Teeter 6-1, 6-2.
.
PIRATES BLANK WARRIORS
CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown downed visiting Christian Academy 5-0 in the Pirates’ season-opener Tuesday.
Dawson Boyd led the way for the Pirates with a win at No. 1 singles. Jackson Snelling and Ryan Sipes followed suit at Nos. 2 and 3.