FISHERS — Fifteenth-ranked Floyd Central took home the team title in Saturday’s Fishers Invitational.
The Highlanders won all three of their matches — over the host and 16th-ranked Tigers, No. 18 South Bend St. Joseph and Plainfield — by the score of 4-1.
"Defeating two Top 20 teams in the state definitely made the trip worthwhile," Floyd Central coach Mark Haviland said. "For a while, I thought Riley Doddridge's injury may deleteriously impact our chances of winning the invitational, but he, like all three singles players — and our consistently improving number two doubles team — helped make the team's goal of winning the tournament a reality."
The Highlanders swept the singles matches — Ben Lammert (at No. 1), Doddridge (at No. 2) and Preston Bickel (at No. 3) — and didn’t drop a set in doing so.
"It was nice to get some good wins this weekend," Lammert said.
"I felt really good going into all of my matches," Bickel added. "I stayed as consistent as possible and played smart tennis."
Doddridge battled some knee pain, which forced a trainer to be called, in his second match (against Plainfield). However, he fought through it.
"With some proper treatment, dogged determination and some extra time before the final match of the day, he was able to persevere through it," Haviland said.
The Highlanders also swept the No. 2 doubles matches with Alex Eichenberger and Joseph Howell.
Floyd Central (9-3) will host No. 29 Silver Creek on Tuesday afternoon.
FISHERS INVITATIONAL
FLOYD CENTRAL 4, SB ST. JOSEPH 1
Singles: Ben Lammert (FC) d. Colin Blumentritt 6-3, 6-3; Riley Doddridge (FC) d. Jacob Hix 7-5, 6-1; Preston Bickel d. Will Westberry 6-3, 6-2.
Doubles: Luke Blumentritt-Jake Westberry (SBJ) d. Luke Allen-Brady Bilsland 6-1, 6-3; Alex Eichenberger-Joseph Howell (FC) d. Cormac Kennedy-Ben Brady 6-2, 6-1.
FLOYD CENTRAL 4, PLAINFIELD 1
Singles: Lammert (FC) d. Jaxcen Hummel 6-0, 6-2; Doddridge (FC) d. Colton East 6-1, 6-3; Bickel (FC) d. Josh Knowles 6-0, 6-2.
Doubles: Landon Naaman-Jack Davis (P) d. Allen-Bilsland 6-2, 6-3; Eichenberger-Howell (FC) d. Lance White-Vinny Whittenbring 7-5, 7-5.
FLOYD CENTRAL 4, FISHERS 1
Singles: Lammert (FC) d. Aiden Foley 6-2, 6-1; Doddridge (FC) d. Gavin Conrad 6-0, 6-1; Bickel (FC) d. Cooper Valence 6-1, 6-2.
Doubles: Jack Butler-Thomas Bender (FI) d. Allen-Bilsland 6-3, 6-0; Eichenberger-Howell (FC) d. John Mills-Vaughn Curtis 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.
DRAGONS FINISH 4TH
JASPER — Twenty-ninth-ranked Silver Creek finished fourth in Saturday's Jasper Invitational.
The host, and eighth-ranked, Wildcats captured the team title. Jasper finished first in Nos. 1 and 3 singles as well as Nos. 1 and 2 doubles en route to 55 points in the eight-team event.
Bloomington North and No. 23 Bloomington South tied for second with 29 points while the Dragons were one point behind in fourth.
Castle and Jeffersonville tied for fifth with 18 points apiece while New Albany placed eighth with seven.
PIONEERS GO 1-1 IN NORTH INVITE
COLUMBUS — Providence went 1-1 in Saturday's Columbus North Invitational.
The Pioneers edged Batesville 3-2, but lost 5-0 to the host, and third-ranked, Bull Dogs.
In the win over the Bulldogs, Providence picked up two points in doubles and one in singles.
In doubles, brothers Foster Nash and Cooper Nash won 6-1, 6-3 at No. 1 while Luke Banet and Harrison Folz triumphed 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.
The decisive point for the Pioneers came at No. 3 singles, where Gage Christmas won 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).
WARRIORS TAKE 2ND
HANOVER — Christian Academy finished second in Saturday's Southwestern Invitational.
The Warriors' Devin Killion was named to the all-tournament team.
