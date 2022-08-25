FLOYD KNOBS — Floyd Central swept the singles matches en route to a 3-2 victory over visiting Jasper in a matchup of Top 20 teams Wednesday in the Knobs.
For the 12th-ranked Highlanders, who were coming off a home loss to No. 20 Bloomington South on Tuesday, Ben Lammert led the way with a 6-4, 6-3 win in the clinching match at No. 1 singles.
At No. 2 singles, Floyd’s Riley Doddridge came through with a big 6-1, 7-5 victory. Doddridge trailed 5-1 in the second set before winning six straight games to take the match.
At No. 3 singles, Preston Bickel triumphed 6-1, 6-1.
The No. 18 Wildcats won both doubles matches.
FLOYD CENTRAL 3, JASPER 2
Singles: Ben Lammer (FC) d. Trey Gutgsell 6-4, 6-3; Riley Doddridge (FC) d. Reece Lampert 6-1, 7-5; Preston Bickel (FC) d. Reece Fischer 6-1, 6-1.
Doubles: Noah Schave-Eli Flick (J) d. Braden Poe-Jeremy Mueller 6-1, 2-6, 6-3; Braxton Brosmer-Caleb Schnarr (J) d. Nate Hynes-Reed Meunier 6-4, 6-2.
PIRATES SLIP PAST SCOTTSBURG
CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown swept the singles matches en route to a 3-2 victory over visiting Scottsburg in a Mid-Southern Conference match Wednesday afternoon.
Dawson Boyd led the way for the Pirates with a 6-3, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles. Jackson Snelling followed suit with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph at No. 2 while Ryan Sipes was victorious 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3.
CHARLESTOWN 3, SCOTTSBURG 2
Singles: Dawson Boyd (C) d. Jonah Copple 6-3, 6-2; Jackson Snelling (C) d. Jace Luttrell 6-3, 6-4; Ryan Sipes (C) d. Carson Jones 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Mayson Cutter-Noah Bagwell (S) d. Nick Broady-Josiah Richardson 6-1, 6-3; Sammy Craig-Casen Owens (S) d. Trevor Rothbauer-Parker Odle 6-2, 7-6 (7-2).
REBELS SWEEP NEW WASH
HANOVER — Host Southwestern swept New Washington 5-0 on Wednesday afternoon.
