SELLERSBURG — Loogootee won Saturday's Silver Creek Invitational, going unbeaten in three matches, while Floyd Central was 2-1 and the host Dragons went 1-2.
The Lions edged the Highlanders 3-2, swept Silver Creek 5-0 and beat Seymour 5-0. Meanwhile Floyd swept Seymour 5-0 and downed the Dragons 4-1. In its other match, Creek outlasted Seymour 3-2.
In Floyd's match against Loogootee, three of the five matches went to 10-point third-set tiebreakers. At No. 1 singles, Gabe Cora won 4-6, 6-2, 10-1, however the Highlanders were on the losing end of the other two three-set matches. Floyd also received a 6-2, 6-0 triumph at No. 2 doubles from Landon Hodges and Brandon Poe.
On the day, Cora went 3-0 while Hodges and Poe did the same.
For the Dragons, Lucas Densford went 2-1 on the day. He was 1-1 in No. 2 singles, including a 1-6, 7-5, 10-8 triumph over Floyd's Isaac Anderton, and 1-0 in doubles.
SILVER CREEK INVITATIONAL
SILVER CREEK 3, SEYMOUR 2
Singles: Grant Miller (SC) d. Andrew Levine 6-0, 6-1; Hunter Heckman (S) d. Josiah French 6-0, 6-0; Reuben Kruse (S) d. Chase Richardson 5-7, 6-2, 10-8
Doubles: Lucas Densford-Colton Young (SC) d. Eli Meyer-Brandon Hubbard 6-4, 7-6 (7-5); Jon Hurley-Jarrett Garr (SC) d. Trevor Alberring-Brady Horton 6-0, 6-0.
FLOYD CENTRAL 4, SILVER CREEK 1
Singles: Gabe Cora (FC) d. Miller 6-3, 6-1; Densford (SC) d. Isaac Anderton 1-6, 7-5, 10-8; Cole Anderton (FC) d. Young 6-2, 6-2.
Doubles: Nolan Witsman-Colin Jacobi (FC) d. Hurley-Garr 6-3, 6-2; Landon Hodges-Brandon Poe (FC) d. Richardson-French 6-1, 6-1.
LOOGOOTEE 5, SILVER CREEK 0
Singles: Jordan Wildman d. Miller 6-2, 7-6 (7-1); Jalen Wildman d. Densford 6-1, 6-2; Bryant Eckerle d. French 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles: Luke Nonte-Peyton Bledsoe d. Hurley-Young 6-1, 6-2; Rory Tippery-Isaac Waggoner d. Garr-Richardson 6-3, 6-1.
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, SEYMOUR 0
Singles: Cora d. Heckman 6-0, 6-0; I. Anderton d. Kruse 6-3, 6-3; C. Anderton d. Alberring 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: Witsman-Jacobi d. Hubbard-Levine 6-0, 6-4; Hodges-Poe d. Horton-Meyer 6-3, 6-3.
LOOGOOTEE 3, FLOYD CENTRAL 2
Singles: Cora (FC) d. Jo. Wildman 4-6, 6-2, 10-1; Ja. Wildman (L) d. I. Anderton 7-6 (7-4), 6-4; Eckerle (L) d. C. Anderton 4-6, 6-3, 10-5.
Doubles: Nonte-Bledsoe (L) d. Witsman-Jacobi 2-6, 6-4, 10-7; Hodges-Poe (FC) d. Tippery-Waggoner 6-2, 6-0.
DEVILS DOWN COUGARS
JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville edged visiting Bloomington North 3-2 Saturday morning.
The Red Devils dropped the Nos. 1 and 2 singles matches, but won the rest. At No. 3 singles, Jaden Wells rolled 6-0, 6-0, as did the No. 1 doubles team of Charley Williams and Alex Kelley. Jeff clinched the match at No. 2 doubles, where Jordan Wells and Bryce Vernon were victorious 6-0, 5-7, 6-4.
