NORTH VERNON — John Fulmer won a tight three-set match at No. 1 singles to help lift New Albany to a 3-2 triumph at Jennings County in a Hoosier Hills Conference contest Thursday.
The Bulldogs' first two points came from Cooper Anderson, who triumphed 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 singles, and from their doubles duo of Caleb Bradshaw and Asher Chaudhary, who triumphed 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2.
At No. 1 singles, Jennings' Owen Law won the first set 6-4 before Fulmer battled back to take the second by the same score. Law then surged ahead 4-2 in the third before Fulmer won four straight games for a 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 triumph.
NEW ALBANY 3, JENNINGS COUNTY 2
Singles: John Fulmer (NA) d. Owen Law 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Parker Bates (JC) d. Sam Seigel 6-1, 6-4; Cooper Anderson (NA) d. Alex Leach 6-3, 6-1.
Doubles: Justin Ramey-Ryan Schulk (JC) d. Gavin Hamilton-Ben Seigel 6-3, 6-4; Caleb Bradshaw-Asher Chaudhary (NA) d. Ty Zohrlaut-Isaac Lightner 6-1, 6-1.
FLOYD CLIPS EAGLES
FLOYDS KNOBS — Host Floyd Central didn't drop a set en route to a 5-0 victory over visiting Lanesville on Thursday afternoon.
Ben Lammert led the way with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles. Riley Doddridge triumphed 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 while Preston Bickel was victorious 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
In doubles, Braden Poe and Nate Hynes won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 while Jeremy Mueller and Joseph Howell triumphed 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2.
FLOYD CENTRAL 5, LANESVILLE 0
Singles: Ben Lammer d. Dayton Campbell 6-0, 6-0; Riley Doddridge d. Ben Austin 6-0, 6-1; Preston Bickel d. Aiden Hurley 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Braden Poe-Nate Hynes d. John Albers-Landon Campbell 6-0, 6-1; Jeremy Mueller-Joseph Howell d. Jack Crosby-Dawson Teeter 6-2, 6-1.
BRAVES BEAT EAGLES
AUSTIN — Visiting Borden edged Austin 3-2 Thursday afternoon.
The Braves picked up one point in singles and two in doubles.
In singles, Judd Missi triumphed 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 6-3 at No. 2.
In doubles, Kasym Nash and Branson Wagoner won 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 while Zander Keith and Will Banet were victorious 6-1, 6-2 at No. 2.
BORDEN 3, AUSTIN 2
Singles: Brendan Hanner (A) d. AJ Agnew (B) 6-2, 6-2; Judd Missi (B) d. Camron Richey (A) 7-6 (7-2), 3-6, 6-3; Parker Bruce (A) d. Kylan Nash (B) 7-6 ( 7-1), 6-2
Doubles: Kasym Nash/Branson Wagoner (B) d. Brooks Swank/Grayson Squires 6-0, 6-2; Zander Keith/Will Banet (B) d. Javen Smith/Xander Rich (A) 6-1, 6-2.
OWLS EDGE PIONEERS
SEYMOUR — Host Seymour edged Providence 3-2 Thursday afternoon.
The Pioneers picked up two points in singles. At No. 1, Alex Kemp won 6-3, 6-4 while Jacob Kaiser triumphed 7-6, 6-2 at No. 2.
Providence next hosts Silver Creek on Tuesday.
