NEW WASHINGTON — Clarksville didn't drop a set in a 5-0 sweep of host New Washington on Tuesday afternoon.
Elijah Dowell led the way for the Generals with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over AJ Walter at No. 1 singles. Dakota Capps followed suit with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Garrett Wilson at No. 2 while Ethan Neal triumphed by default at No. 3.
In doubles, Jake Cummings and Jalen Reyer outlasted Jack Giltner and Sam Stricker 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1 while Terry Morgan and Aidan Craigh downed Colin Brown and Keegan Webb 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2.
"We played a good match today, picking up our fourth win of the season to improve to 4-5," Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. "The team continues to improve each, and every, match. Last year we lost to New Washington twice, during the regular season and at sectionals. This year we were able to pull out a convincing win. We hope to continue to improve on the things we still need to work on, and grow as a team."
CLARKSVILLE 5, NEW WASHINGTON 0
Singles: Elijah Dowell d. AJ Walter 6-2, 6-1; Dakota Capps d. Garrett Wilson 6-1, 6-1; Ethan Neal won by default.
Doubles: Jake Cummings-Jalen Reyer d. Jack Giltner-Sam Stricker 6-3, 7-5; Terry Morgan-Aidan Craig d. Colin Brown-Keegan Webb 6-0, 6-0.
PIRATES EDGE EAGLES
CHARLESTOWN — Thanks to Alex Wright's 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3) win in a 3 1/2-hour match at No. 3 singles, host Charlestown edged Austin 3-2 in a Mid-Southern Conference showdown Tuesday afternoon.
The Pirates picked up their other two wins on the doubles courts. Chase Wray and Brandon Broady won 6-3, 6-2 at No. 1 while Eric Wigginton and Clayton Rothbauer triumphed 6-3, 6-4 at No. 2.
CHARLESTOWN 3, AUSTIN 2
Singles: Gavin Parker (A) d. Michael Giloolly 6-3, 6-0; Brenden Manner (A) d. Dawson Boyd 6-1, 6-3; Alex Wright (C) d. Josh Gabbard 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (7-3).
Doubles: Chase Wray-Brandon Broady (C) d. Cameron Richey-Nick Henderson 6-3, 6-2; Eric Wigginton-Clayton Rothbauer (C) d. Blake Stamper-Jakob Campbell 6-3, 6-4.
