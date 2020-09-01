CLARKSVILLE — The Clarksville boys’ tennis team didn’t drop a set in a 4-0 victory over visiting New Washington on Monday afternoon.
Elijah Dowell led the Generals with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Collin Brown at No. 1 singles. At No. 2 singles, Ethan Neal blanked Hunter Eurton 6-0, 6-0. At No. 1 doubles, Terry Morgan and Aidan Craig downed Kelly Fieldhouse and Easton Nichols 6-1, 6-0. Jaylen Reyer and Saul Tatum also picked up a victory by default at No. 2 doubles.
“I thought the entire team played a nice confident focused match,” Clarksville coach Stephen Welcher said. “We play again tomorrow and look forward to more improvement.”
The Generals host Brownstown Central at 5:30 p.m. today.
CLARKSVILLE 4, NEW WASHINGTON 0
Singles: Elijah Dowell d. Collin Brown 6-1 6-2; Ethan Neal d. Hunter Eurton 6-0 6-0.
Doubles: Terry Morgan-Aidan Craig d. Kelly Fieldhouse-Easton Nichols 6-1, 6-0; Jaylen Reyer, Saul Tatum won by default.
HORNETS EDGE LIONS
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville outlasted Salem 3-2 Monday afternoon.
For the Hornets, Eli Kleinert triumphed 6-4, 4-6, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Meanwhile at No. 1 doubles, Henryville’s Sam Guernsey and Carson Conrey won 2-6, 6-2, 6-4 while Taylor Guthrie and Corey Vanover were victorious 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.
“We were able to pull out a tough win against a solid Salem team,” Hornets coach Seth Caudill said. “We got it done behind some great play at No. 2 doubles and guys gutting it out at No. 2 singles and No. 1 doubles in their three-set matches.”
Henryville (4-0) travels to Austin at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
HENRYVILLE 3, SALEM 2
Singles: Cameron Alberston (S) d. Zerach Coats 6-1, 6-4; Eli Kleinert (H) d. Mason Dillon 6-4, 4-6, 6-1; Josh Burton (S) d. Gabe Ramsey 6-4, 6-2.
Doubles: Sam Guernsey-Carson Conrey (H) d. Jacob Rose-Holden Collins 2-6, 6-2, 6-4; Taylor Guthrie-Corey Vanover (H) d. Drew Stout-Colton Wheeler 6-0, 6-3.
