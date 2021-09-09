CLARKSVILLE — Host Clarksville clipped Christian Academy 4-1 Thursday afternoon.
Ethan Neal led the way for the Generals with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 win over Nathan Whitten at No. 1 singles. Saul Tatum topped Tate Hickman 6-3, 6-1 at No. 2 while Pau Martinez outlasted Hunter Webb 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 at No. 3.
Clarksville also received a 6-1, 6-1 win from Aidan Craig and Terry Morgan at No. 2 doubles.
“I thought we played a good match tonight and we have to keep staying aggressive and adjusting,” Generals coach Stephen Welcher said.
The Warriors’ lone victory came at No. 1 doubles, where Ethan Sanders and Myles Morgan downed Elijah Dowell and Jalen Reyer 6-2, 6-2.
CLARKSVILLE 4, CAI 1
Singles: Ethan Neal (C) d. Nathan Whitten 6-2, 5-7, 6-4; Saul Tatum (C) d. Tate Hickman 6-3, 6-1; Pau Martinez (C) d. Hunter Webb 7-6 (7-5), 7-5.
Doubles: Ethan Sanders-Myles Morgan (CAI) d. Elijah Dowell-Jalen Reyer 6-2, 6-2; Aidan Craig-Terry Morgan (C) d. Caleb Hughley-Landen Smith 6-1, 6-1.
PIRATES OUST EASTERN
CHARLESTOWN — Host Charlestown rolled to a 4-1 victory over visiting Eastern in a Mid-Southern Conference match Thursday afternoon.
Alex Wright led the way for the Pirates with a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles. Also for Charlestown, Dawson Boyd triumphed 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 while Jackson Snelling was victorious 6-0, 6-3 at No. 3.
In doubles, Brandon Broady and Ryan Sipes triumphed 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2.
CHARLESTOWN 4, EASTERN 1
Singles: Alex Wright (C) d. Jacob McCellan 6-1, 6-1; Dawson Boyd (C) d. Dustin Costin 6-2, 6-2; Jackson Snelling (C) d. Gunner Drury 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles: Dylan Beach-Connor Fleming (E) d. Nate Smith-Jacob Whitten 6-1, 6-4; Brandon Broady-Ryan Sipes (C) d. Cooper Logue-Alex Flemming 6-4, 6-2.
BRAVES BLANK RAMS
PAOLI — Visiting Borden beat Paoli 5-0 Thursday afternoon.
Mason Carter led the way with a 6-4, 6-4 win at No. 1 singles. Kaden Holmes triumphed 6-4, 7-6 (9-7) at No. 2 while Judd Missi outlasted Lucas Shroud 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2 at No. 3.
In doubles, AJ Agnew and Kasym Nash won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 while Connor Holmes and Branson Wagoner triumphed 6-0, 6-2 at No. 2 for the Braves (6-2, 3-0).
BORDEN 5, PAOLI 0
Singles: Mason Carter d. Isaac McBride 6-4, 6-4; Kaden Holmes d. Treyvin Street 6-4, 7-6 (9-7); Judd Missi d. Lucas Shroud 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2.
Doubles: AJ Agnew-Kasym Nash d. William Milner-Ray Minton 6-2, 6-2; Connor Holmes-Branson Wagoner d. Josh Zapien-Xander Phelps 6-0, 6-2.
